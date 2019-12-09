For the third time in the past three years, Auburn is in search of a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Kenny Dillingham, who was hired to replace Chip Lindsey less than a year ago, is leaving to take the same job at Florida State under Mike Norvell, who was formally introduced as the new head coach of the Seminoles on Sunday.
A source close to the program confirmed the news to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Dillingham is not expected to remain with Auburn for the Outback Bowl.
The 29-year-old Dillingham left Memphis following the 2018 season because he was looking to step up to a Power Five job. Auburn was the perfect fit at the time, because of the role he was filling (non-play-calling offensive coordinator, which is the same role he served for Norvell) and Norvell's familiarity with Malzahn — they were both on the same offensive coaching staff at Tulsa from 2007-08.
The question now is where Auburn goes from here.
Here is a look at seven possible candidates, starting with the presumed top target:
CHAD MORRIS: Morris was fired as Arkansas' head coach in November after going 4-18 with zero SEC wins in less than two seasons, but he has been a very successful offensive coordinator in the past. Clemson went 6-7 and averaged 24 points per game in 2010. In four seasons with Morris as offensive coordinator, from 2011 to 2014, the Tigers went 42-11 and averaged no fewer than 30 points per game, ranking in the top-10 nationally twice. He wasn't there for any of the national championships, but he did recruit Deshaun Watson to Clemson and coached him during a breakout 2014 season. More than that, Morris is one of Malzahn's closest friends in the coaching business.
KODI BURNS: Burns, who is Auburn's wide receivers coach and was elevated to passing game coordinator when Dillingham was hired last December, is the top internal candidate. The 30-year-old is as young as Dillingham, but he has been with Malzahn for a long time — he played at Auburn when Malzahn was the offensive coordinator during the 2009 and 2010 seasons, started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State and 2012 and has been on the Tigers' staff since 2016. If Malzahn chose to go this route, he would need to hire a quarterbacks coach to replace that part of Dillingham's job function.
DELL MCGEE: This is a pick that a lot of Auburn fans might like. McGee has been on Georgia's staff for the past four seasons as the running backs coach (2016-17) and assistant head coach (2018-19), but he played for Auburn from 1992-95 and started his coaching career as an analyst on Auburn's 2013 staff. He has put together an incredibly impressive run of running backs with the Bulldogs, from Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield. But, like Burns, he has never been an offensive coordinator, and is not a quarterbacks coach.
BOBBY BENTLEY: Bentley was reportedly a top candidate for the job last season before Malzahn hired Dillingham, but he ultimately chose to stay at South Carolina, where has been since 2016 (first as the running backs coach and most recently as the tight ends coach). But he started his college coaching career as an offensive analyst at Auburn from 2014-15. He was also a quarterback during his playing career and spent 14 seasons as a head coach before arriving on the Plains (at Byrnes High in Duncan, S.C., from 1995-2006 and Presbyterian College from 2007-08), so he understands offense. His son, former Opelika High quarterback Jake Bentley, announced recently that he is leaving the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, so Bobby Bentley no longer has that tie keeping him there.
BRENT DEARMON: Dearmon started the 2019 season as a senior offensive consultant at Kansas, but was promoted to offensive coordinator on Oct. 6 after head coach Les Miles fired Les Koennig. The Jayhawks averaged 411.7 yards and 24.7 points in six under his direction, though they went 1-5 in those games. Dearmon was an offensive analyst on Malzahn's staff during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
BRENNAN MARION: This could be an interesting name to watch if things don't work out with Morris for whatever reason. Marion has no ties to Auburn, but he was a record-setting wide receiver at Tulsa when Malzahn was the offensive coordinator there from 2007-08, averaging 28.7 yards a catch on 83 receptions to total 2,356 and 19 touchdowns in those two seasons. He spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator at FCS William & Mary, which averaged 303 yards and 25.3 points a game during a 5-7 campaign.
PATRICK NIX: The former Auburn quarterback is still the head coach at Pinson Valley High (where he is still coaching son Caleb, a highly regarded quarterback who just completed his sophomore), but he has years of experience at the college ranks as an offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach and head coach between Jacksonville State (1996-98), Henderson State (1999-2000), Samford (2001), Georgia Tech (2002-06), Miami (2007-08) and Charleston Southern (2010-12). The fact that his son, Bo Nix, is entrenched as Auburn's starting quarterback makes for an easy connection.