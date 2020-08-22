Auburn football: Tight ends catch on during Tigers' first preseason scrimmage

AUBURN — Saturday marked the first time Auburn has been able to take the field in full pads since the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl. Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff didn’t waste any time trying to figure out where players were at just five weeks before the team’s Sept. 26 opener against Kentucky.
The Tigers held their first preseason scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. It included 92 plays of offense and defense, as well as live field goal/field goal block and punt/punt return work. Players were split into three different teams on both sides of the ball. The offensive units started on their own 30-yard line and stayed on the field until they had to punt, kick a field goal or score.
“Obviously, we’ve only been practicing for four days, so there wasn’t a whole lot of special-type plays, or defenses or offenses or anything like that,” Malzahn said through video conferencing afterward. “It was just an evaluation scrimmage of where we’re at. You’ve got to keep in mind, we haven’t been out on that football field since Jan. 1. So it was really good for our coaches to see where we’re at.”
That scrimmage was closed to both reporters and fans, but Malzahn did offer some details of what happened on Pat Dye Field. Here’s what we learned:
—The first bit of information Malzahn provided Saturday had nothing to do with the scrimmage but was crucial nonetheless: Auburn’s latest round of COVID-19 testing, conducted this past Sunday returned zero positives for the second consecutive week.
Four Tigers did not practice this week because they were still quarantined as a result of previous rounds of testing, but those players are expected to “be back ready to go next week.”
“It was about four weeks ago that we had a pretty good rash of positives and we decided to kinda pump the brakes and kinda took off four to five days just to try to get that under control, and that’s what we did,” Malzahn said. “I think we’re in a good spot now, but we’re not taking anything for granted. I’m real proud of our players and the way they’re being responsible. It’s just new and it’s going to be different. For us to be successful and have a chance to play, there’s going to be some sacrifices that our players, out coaches and everybody involved in our program are going to have to make. The last two weeks, they’ve done that. I’m real proud of them. We’ll have to continue to do that now that there are students back on campus.”
—Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix has looked “very confident” running first-year coordinator Chad Morris’ offense.
“I can tell that he's started to feel like it's more of his team,” Malzahn said.
—Bowling Green graduate transfer Grant Loy “got quite a few reps” at quarterback Saturday and “did some things.” Same goes for sophomore Cord Sandberg. Those seem to be the two passers fighting to back up Nix. Three-star true freshman Chayil Garnett and Montgomery Academy walk-on Trey Lindsey split the rest of the quarterback reps.
—Malzahn promised that Morris would get tight ends more involved in Auburn’s passing game, and he did Saturday. Players at that position combined to catch four or five passes during the scrimmage. That’s more than John Samuel Shenker caught all of last season (three for 21 yards and a touchdown).
It’s not clear who caught those passes, but Malzahn did say that Auburn’s two true freshmen at that position, Brandon Frazier and J.J. Pegues, are “very talented” — they just need to get more reps this year to get used to the physicality of the college game.
—The leading returning rusher from last year’s team, sophomore D.J. Williams, did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage. Malzahn did not disclose a reason why, but did say “he’ll be ready next week.”
The rest of the team’s running backs — Tank Bigsby, Mark-Antony Richards, Shaun Shivers and Harold Joiner — all received about the same number of carries.
—The Tigers are cross-training veteran players at multiple positions as contingency plans should they need them during a regular season that will be played amid a pandemic. Two examples are graduate transfer offensive lineman Brandon Council, who has repped at center along with tackle (Malzahn thinks he can play all five spots up front), and safety Smoke Monday, who has practiced at cornerback.
—There weren't a lot of missed assignments on either side of the ball, including from the newcomers, which Malzahn said was a positive. The coach attributed that to the walk-throughs the team was able to do prior to fall camp.
—Australian punter Oscar Chapman joined the team for his first practice on Saturday, but was not able to participate; he has to go through an acclimation period before he’s allowed to be on the field.
—Malzahn said he was not sure if he was allowed to comment on Malcolm Johnson Jr., the four-star 2021 wide receiver who committed to Auburn last Friday and said he planned to reclassify and enroll early. That seems to indicate that there are some logistics to iron out before that becomes official.
—Auburn plans to scrimmage again each of the next three Saturdays.
“We’ll see where we’re at with that last one, but we got to put the ball down and play, block and tackle. Get tackled. Hold on the ball. Everything that goes with it,” Malzahn said. “That’s just our philosophy. Felt like we needed to be physical and get back in the spring of things with not having spring football.”