Auburn football: Tigers to face Northwestern in Citrus Bowl

Auburn's first football game of the post-Gus Malzahn era will take place in Orlando.
The Tigers will face No. 14 Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl to end the 2020 season, the game announced Sunday. The top SEC bowl game outside of the New Year's Six — which Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida all made — is scheduled for a noon CT kickoff on Jan. 1 (ABC).
It will be Auburn's sixth all-time appearance in the Citrus Bowl (formerly known as the Capital One Bowl and Tangerine Bowl), which is tied for the most appearances in a single game in program history along with the Gator, Peach and Sugar bowls. The Tigers lost their last appearance 24-10 against Wisconsin on Jan. 2, 2006, but hold a 3-2 record in the game overall.
"We're ecstatic about representing the SEC in Orlando," Auburn interim coach Kevin Steele said. "I've talked to a couple of the players already. They're extremely excited about it. It gives them an opportunity to one more time fight for the Auburn Family and show what we are at Auburn as a football program."
Auburn finished a 10-game, conference-only 2020 regular season played during a pandemic with a 6-4 record, defeating Mississippi State 24-10 its last time out on Dec. 12. Malzahn was fired after eight seasons the next day.
A win over the Wildcats would give Auburn at least seven wins in an eighth straight season, which would be the program's longest streak since 2000-07 under Tommy Tuberville.
Northwestern, the Big Ten West champion, finished the regular season with a 6-2 record after falling to No. 3 Ohio State 22-10 in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game.
"Great respect for the Auburn program," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "I’m very sorry to hear about my good friend Gus Malzahn. We got to know each other very well as Under Armour family members. That’s tough in our profession, from one coach to another.
"We’ll get to know them very well over the next 72 hours as a coaching staff, but just looking at their record and their initial stats they are explosive. We’re definitely going to have a challenge, no question about that.”
The Tigers and Wildcats have met only once before, in the 2010 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Auburn won that game 38-35 in overtime and went on to win a national championship the next season. Northwestern quarterback Mike Kafka threw for 532 yards and four touchdowns but was intercepted five times. Wes Byrum kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime.
The rematch will almost certainly not be as high-scoring. The Wildcats rank 97th nationally averaging 23.7 points a game, and the Tigers aren't much better at 27.5 (86th). Northwestern ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points a game) and hasn't allowed more than 29 points in any game this season.
Auburn's preparations will be different than Northwestern's. While the Wildcats' players are still on campus after playing game Saturday, the Tigers' have been gone for a week since the regular season ended.
Steele said bowl practices won't begin until Dec. 26, which is less than a week before kickoff.
"We felt like our players needed very much so to be at home Christmas Eve and Christmas in light of what all they've been through this year," Steele said. "Any year you want to make that happen, but certainly this year. So we're going to adapt and make it work the best we can with the schedule we've got."