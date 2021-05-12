Auburn football: Tigers land UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair as transfer

The most interesting thing about the transfer portal, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said, is that there are new names in it constantly. The player a team needs might not be in there right now. But he might be the next day.
So things can happen quickly: UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair entered his name into the transfer portal on May 3. He graduated on May 8. And on Tuesday, he committed to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound fifth-year senior could be an important addition for Derek Mason's defense, too.
Here's what Fair will bring to Auburn:
Much-needed depth
Auburn has long been known for its depth on the defensive line, but that's not exactly the case at the tackle position heading into the 2021 season.
The Tigers have lost Daquan Newkirk, Coynis Miller and Jay Hardy to the transfer portal since September. Jeremiah Wright, a breakout star early in spring practice, will be sidelined indefinitely after tearing his ACL in March.
That left Auburn with only Tyrone Truesdell, Marquis Burks, Dre Butler, Lee Hunter and J.J. Pegues at that position by the end of spring, with Marquis Robinson and Ian Mathews set to join them this summer.
Fair has spent much of his college career playing nose tackle, so he gives the Tigers a player they can immediately pencil in as a key part of the rotation with Truesdell at the center of Mason's 3-4 defense.
Proven experience
On paper, having seven players to rotate through two tackle spots seems like enough. The concerning thing about the Tigers' situation, though, was that four of those seven players have zero experience playing the position at the college level.
Hunter, Robinson and Mathews are true freshmen. Pegues is a converted tight end who just started learning the position in April. Truesdell, a fifth-year senior and third-year starter, is the only member of that group who has been with the program for more than one season.
So the 25-year-old Fair can provide not only depth, but also a veteran presence. The South Bend, Ind., native played two seasons at Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz., and two more for the Blazers in Birmingham, so he has no shortage of experience.
Fair performed at those stops, too: He was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019 and totaled 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in nine games (three starts) last season.
Having him in the mix means Auburn doesn't have to rely as much on those newcomers as freshmen, talented as they may be (Hunter is a top-100 player in the 2021 class).
The ability to push the pocket
Fair probably didn't project as a nose tackle coming out of high school in 2015. He weighed only 285 pounds then. The reason he started playing that position during his first season at Pima in 2017, he said in an interview with 247Sports, is because his weight ballooned above 370 pounds after a concussion sidelined him during his freshman season at Indiana State (he served as a team manager in 2016).
At Auburn, he hopes to play closer to the 335 weight he's officially listed at. That will allow him to use both the power he displayed as a behemoth nose tackle as well as his natural speed.
He put both on display during a 2019 game against Tennessee, where he set FBS career highs with six tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Blazers ranked 18th nationally that season allowing fewer than 3.5 yards per rush. Fair was a key piece of that defense and should be for Auburn's this season, too.