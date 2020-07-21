Auburn football: Tigers go back to Australia to land new punter

AUBURN — Gus Malzahn said in February that Auburn had a good plan for what to do at punter in the wake of Arryn Siposs’ early departure to the NFL. The head coach just wasn’t ready to say what it was then.
Now, we know the answer — the Tigers are going back to Australia.
Oscar Chapman announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday morning. He’s a product of the same Prokick Australia program that sent Siposs stateside and same country that has produced an impressive number of NFL punters, including the 49ers’ Mitch Wishnowsky, the Seahawks’ Michael Dickson, the Eagles’ Cameron Johnston, the Steelers’ Jordan Berry and many more.
“Thank you Coach Malzahn, Coach (Larry) Porter, Coach (Ben) Larson and all the staff at Auburn for this incredible opportunity,” Chapman wrote on Twitter. “I’m honoured to be apart (sic) of this amazing program.”
Like Siposs, Chapman has a background in Australian rules football. Auburn’s new punter is younger than the one he is replacing, though — whereas Siposs, 27, was drafted into the Australian Football League (where he scored 22 goals over five seasons), Chapman played only semi-professionally in the South Australian National Football League.
Chapman, who hails from South Adelaide, told 247Sports that he moved to Melbourne last year to begin working with Prokick Australia, a program designed “to help guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the College/NFL level, and with our natural Aussie instinct of kicking a ball, we have focused on that area,” according to its website.
The 21-year-old said in his commitment announcement that he will be a “blueshirt” at Auburn, which means he is a preferred or recruited walk-on coming to school with the spoken promise that he will be under scholarship which will not count towards the school’s 2020 signing class. He is expected to arrive on campus later this summer and to be a freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.
“A massive thank you to Nathan Chapman and John Smith of Prokick Australia. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve what I have without your expertise and experience,” Oscar Chapman wrote. “They have changed my life.”
Chapman fills a significant need for the Tigers, who did not have a straightforward answer at punter after Siposs — who signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent — left school early after just two seasons. The only player listed at punter on the roster was Patrick Markwalter, a walk-on from Atlanta’s Pace Academy who averaged 41.3 yards per attempt as a senior.
The only player on the roster with any experience punting at the college level was quarterback Bo Nix, who averaged 37.3 yards on three quick kicks last season.
Now, though, Auburn’s question at punter is answered. And if Chapman can find success anywhere similar to that of Siposs, who averaged 44 yards on 117 punt attempts and downed 33 inside the 20-yard line during the course of his short career, that’s a good thing.
Wrote Chapman: “Let’s get to work!!!”