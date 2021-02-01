Auburn football: Tigers gain recruiting momentum with three commitments

It took Auburn nearly 40 days to pick up the first commitment of the Bryan Harsin era, but now the floodgates appear open.
The Tigers have picked up four commitments in the last three days alone. Northwestern transfer defensive end Eku Leota announced his decision to come to the Plains on Saturday. Three-star offensive tackle Colby Smith joined the 2021 recruiting class Sunday, and three-star junior college linebacker Joko Willis did the same Monday.
Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo also found their first quarterback, landing a commitment from three-star 2022 prospect Holden Geriner.
The additions of Smith and Willis moved Auburn's 14-player 2021 class up from 48th in the national rankings and 12th in the SEC to 38th and 11th, respectively. The former was a crucial pickup – the Tigers haven't signed a high school offensive tackle since Kameron Stutts in 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Smith was previously committed to Tennessee, but he backed off his pledge when coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired on Jan. 18. Auburn offered the Reidsville, North Carolina, product the next day. The Tigers' offensive line coach, Will Friend, spent the past three seasons at Tennessee and was Smith's primary recruiter there.
Willis, a LaGrange, Georgia, native, is ranked as the No. 2 junior college inside linebacker in the class. He had been committed to Kentucky since May before backing off that pledge last week. Auburn reportedly offered Monday morning, and he quickly accepted.
Geriner, a Savannah, Ga., native, also held offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee, among others, so the Tigers beat out some strong competition to land him.
He completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,770 yards and 25 touchdowns to just three interceptions during his junior season at Benedictine Military School, leading his team to a 9-3 record. He also rushed for 116 yards and five more scores.