Auburn football releases Week 1 depth chart

AUBURN — The 2021 season-opening kickoff is five days away, and Auburn football has released its official depth chart for Week 1 vs. Akron. Bo Nix is the Tigers' starting quarterback, as expected, and he'll be targeting three new starting receivers, including a surprise in senior Shedrick Jackson.
The defense was listed as a hybrid between a 4-3 and the 3-4 base that has been expected of defensive coordinator Derek Mason. That meant no nickel position was listed, but sophomore Donovan Kaufman will be the starter there when Auburn plays nickel. Instead, senior Chandler Wooten was marked as a starter at the "star" position as well as linebacker, where he was listed in the two-deep.
The official released depth chart didn't extend any further than two deep at each position. Receiver Tar'Varish Dawson was the only freshman listed, but four transfer newcomers were named as starters: receiver Demetris Robertson, safety Bydarrius Knighten and defensive linemen Marcus Harris and Tony Fair.
"Knighten has played," Harsin said. "That’s the one thing about some of these guys that transfer in. I think one difference is they’ve been through fall camp, they’ve been through the learning curve, and so I think there’s a better understanding of what to expect. Sometimes as a freshman, it’s not so much that you can’t learn it or it’s so different necessarily. It’s just something they haven’t been through before."
The classic "OR" designation was used for both guard positions on the offensive line. On the left, Brandon Council and Alec Jackson both received starter designation. On the right, it was Keiondre Jones and Tashawn Manning. Of the seven players listed in five starting offensive line spots, Jones (a sophomore) is the only non-senior.
Here is the full depth chart.
Quarterback
The starter: Bo Nix, Jr.
No. 2: T.J. Finley, So.
Running back
The starter: Tank Bigsby, So.
No. 2: Shaun Shivers, Sr.
Receiver
The starters: Demetris Robertson, Sr.; Ja'Varrius Johnson, So.; Shedrick Jackson, Sr.
No. 2s: Kobe Hudson, So. OR Malcolm Johnson Jr., So.; Tar'Varish Dawson, Fr.; Ze'Vian Capers, So.
Tight end
The starter: John Samuel Shenker, Sr.
No. 2: Luke Deal, So. OR Tyler Fromm, So.
Offensive line
The starters: Austin Troxell (left tackle), Sr.; Brandon Council, Sr. OR Alec Jackson, Sr. (left guard); Nick Brahms (center), Sr.; Keiondre Jones, So. OR Tashawn Manning, Sr. (right guard); Brodarious Hamm (right tackle), Sr.
No. 2s: Kilian Zierer (left tackle), Jr.; Jalil Irvin (center), Jr.; Brenden Coffey (right guard), Sr.
Defensive tackle
The starter: Marcus Harris, So.
No. 2: Marquis Burks, Sr.
Nose tackle
The starter: Tony Fair, Sr.
No. 2: J.J. Pegues, So.
Defensive end
The starters: Colby Wooden, So.; Derick Hall, Jr.
No. 2: Zykeivous Walker, So.; T.D. Moultry, Sr.
Linebacker
The starters: Zakoby McClain, Sr.; Owen Pappoe, Jr.
No. 2s: Wesley Steiner, So.; Chandler Wooten, Sr.
Star
The starter: Chandler Wooten, Sr.
No. 2: Cam Riley, So. OR Joko Willis, R-Fr.
Cornerback
The starters: Roger McCreary, Sr.; Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr.
No. 2s: Ro Torrence, So.; Jaylin Simpson, So.
Safety
The starters: Smoke Monday, Sr.; Bydarrius Knighten, Sr.
No. 2s: Donovan Kaufman, R-Fr.; Zion Puckett, R-So.
Kicker
The starter: Anders Carlson, Sr.
No. 2: Ben Patton, So.
Punter
The starter: Oscar Chapman, So.
No. 2: Aidan Marshall, Sr.
Punt returner
The starters: Ja'Varrius Johnson, So.; Demetris Robertson, Sr.
Kick returner
The starters: Donovan Kaufman, R-Fr.; Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr.