Auburn football players 'being accountable' when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols

AUBURN — Two Auburn players took to Twitter over the week to express their frustration with university students and downtown residents who were not wearing recommended facial coverings or practicing social distancing
"Boy, it's not a single person wearing a mask on campus," sophomore offensive lineman Kameron Stutts wrote Saturday afternoon.
A few minutes later, junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz posted: "Y'all said it's safer on campus but I've seen crowds of people and none of them are wearing masks. Don't get me started on how downtown was last night while I was driving through."
You can understand why they might be concerned, given that the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the viability of the 2020 college football season. Four of 10 FBS conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed to the spring. The SEC is one of six still progressing forward, with a start date set for Sept. 26.
The Tigers opened preseason camp Monday, the same day Auburn University's fall semester began. After two full months of being on campus with little more than other athletes, football players will now be sharing it with 30,000 other students. Many of their classes will be online, but not all of them — Stutts said he has four that are in-person.
Auburn is doing everything it can inside the football program. Head coach Gus Malzahn said Monday that the team has conducted 863 tests since June 4 (around seven for each player), with 33 of those coming back positive (just under 4 percent). The staff has been tested around five times each, with only one coming back positive.
Four players will miss the start of practice because they are still going through the SEC's isolation protocols, which are 10 days for a positive test and 14 for a contact trace to an infected person. Two more, senior linebacker Chandler Wooten and reserve defensive back Traivon Leonard, opted out because of safety concerns — decisions that the coaching staff honored.
But when Auburn did it's latest round of testing last week, Malzahn said the team returned zero positives among players and staff. And the head coach said he has not been approached by another player considering opting out.
"We’re using the gold standard test, the test where they stick it way up your nose and the saliva," Malzahn said. "I appreciate our administration and the amount of testing they’ve allowed us to do and with the best testing out there available for us.
"That gives us a lot of confidence going into fall camp today and getting started."
As the Twitter posts sent by Stutts and Schwartz indicate, players have bought in. Malzahn said "quite a few" of those 33 positives came during one stretch in the summer. After that, the team "came together and started being accountable to each other when we're outside this building."
Malzahn added, "They've done a lot of sacrificing. We’ve got to be responsible. We’ve been preaching to our guys about masks, social distancing — your circle’s got to be very small, who you’re with. Our guys have done a super job with that, and I think because of the sacrifice they’ve done to get here, these guys want to play."
Asked what went through his mind when he saw other conferences postpone their fall athletics seasons and take that opportunity away from players, at least for the time being, Malzahn turned to a tried and true sports cliche that feels more apt than ever: "Control what we can control."
Auburn is focused on what it needs to do in practice over the next six weeks to get prepared for a season-opening matchup with Kentucky on Sept. 26 and create enough depth to handle a 10-game, conference-only season where losing players to quarantine protocols is a realistic possibility.
But Malzahm, Stutts and Schwartz are calling on the rest of the university population to help, too.
"Hey students, you’re in it with us, and we need your help wearing your mask, social distancing — be responsible," Malzahn said. "So, I think that’s really where that’s coming from with those guys, and I know there’s some other players that have expressed concerns.
"This is going to be a telling time right now with all the students coming back to campus. What we’ve told our guys is just to control us. Most of our classes are going to be online for our players, so we’re just doing everything we can to really stay self-isolated to protect our players so we have a good chance of playing this season.”