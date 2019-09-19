AUBURN — Bo Nix was four completions away from throwing a perfect game — well, three quarters — against Kent State this past Saturday.
The first two of the true freshman’s four misses were drops — JaTarvious Whitlow out of the backfield on a wheel route up the right sideline, and Will Hastings on a slant over the middle. The second two were on the quarterback — he put too much air under a deep ball intended for Eli Stove (who had a step on the defender) and sailed a would-be touchdown over the head of Jay Jay Wilson in the corner of the end zone.
After watching both of the latter plays over again on film, Nix was able to identify exactly why.
“It all goes back to footwork,” he said Sunday. “Your feet and your pocket presence and all that stuff, just movement — it can tie into a throw. So, on one, I was a little bit fast stepping up into the pocket. And then on the other I just didn’t take the proper drop, and so I was out of rhythm.”
That’s been a common refrain surrounding Nix three games into his debut season at Auburn: He makes mistakes, like any true freshman quarterback would, but he is also able to understand why he made them and quickly learn how to not make them again.
Both of those overthrown passes came within six plays of each other during Auburn’s final drive of the first half, which, instead of ending in a touchdown from Nix to Wilson, ended with a sack and 45-yard field goal attempt from Anders Carlson. From there, the quarterback was perfect.
Nix completed 4 of 4 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter before backup Joey Gatewood entered to salt away a 55-16 rout — a screen pass Stove (10 yards), a pair of on-target out routes to Anthony Schwartz (13 yards) and Hastings (11 yards), and a perfect deep strike to a wide-open Stove on a flea-flicker that traveled 49 yards in the air and went for a 49-yard touchdown.
The true freshman quarterback finished his third career start 12 of 16 for 161 yards and a touchdown through the air.
“I have improved. I think you can see it on film,” Nix said. “I’m just a little bit more calm. I know where to look. I know where to get my eyes pre-snap, post-snap, things like that. I’m more comfortable with the offense. I’m more comfortable with how (head coach Gus Malzahn) likes to call plays. And so just three games in, I feel like I’m in a good spot. And I’m looking forward to growing here in the next few weeks and just keep getting better.”
He’ll face what could be his toughest test yet on Saturday, when No. 9 Auburn travels to face No. 15 Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas (2:30 p.m., CBS) — both the first SEC and true road game of Nix’s college career.
Nix enters it having completed 44 of 84 passes (52.4 percent) for 545 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in wins over No. 17 Oregon, Tulane and Kent State.
Those passing totals rank last (completion percentage), second-to-last (yards), tied for sixth (touchdowns) and tied for third (interceptions) among the 11 SEC starting quarterbacks who have appeared in all three of their team’s games this season.
So, among those six quarterbacks, Nix would rank last in completion percentage and second-to-last in yards ahead of only Newton, though the latter buoyed his 525 passing yards with 309 yards on the ground. But five of those players entered their first starts with previous game experience (either at Auburn or another school), and the other, White, at least redshirted the 2014 season before starting in 2015.
“You’ve got to keep in mind, that was his third game to play college football,” Malzahn said of Nix. “He’s still a freshman. We’ve got to keep that in mind. He’ll keep improving.”
Nix vs. history
Bo Nix has completed 44 of 84 passes for 545 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. For reference, here’s how Nix’s numbers compare to the first three starts of the other six quarterbacks who made their Auburn starting debuts during Malzahn’s nine previous seasons as either offensive coordinator or head coach (2009-11, 2013-18):
CAM NEWTON — Year: 2010 | Class: Junior (junior college) | Record: 3-0 | Stats: 27 of 47 passing (57.4%), 525 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT; 50 carries, 309 rushing yards, 2 TD
BARRETT TROTTER — Year: 2011 | Class: Junior | Record: 2-1 | Stats: 45 of 71 passing (63.4%), 605 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT; 13 carries, 8 rushing yards
NICK MARSHALL — Year: 2013 | Class: Junior (junior college) | Record: 3-0 | Stats: 43 of 70 passing (61.4%), 585 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 27 carries, 102 rushing yards
JEREMY JOHNSON — Year: 2013/2015 | Class: Freshman/Junior | Record: 3-0 | Stats: 49 of 74 passing (66.2%), 574 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT; 12 carries, 44 rushing yards, 1 TD
SEAN WHITE — Year: 2015 | Class: Redshirt freshman | Record: 2-1 | Stats: 43 of 65 passing (66.2%), 551 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 21 carries, 54 rushing yards
JARRETT STIDHAM — Year: 2017 | Class: Sophomore (transfer) | Record: 2-1 | Stats: 59 of 85 passing (69.4%), 628 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 34 carries, minus-2 rushing yards, 1 TD