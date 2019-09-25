AUBURN — It was more than fair to wonder where JaTarvious Whitlow was during the first half of Saturday’s game at Texas A&M.
“Boobee” carried 64 times through the first three games of the season, which was 20 more than every other Auburn running back combined. He entered the fourth game with 341 rushing yards, which was the 10th-most nationally and third-most in the SEC.
But the sophomore touched the ball only once in the first quarter at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. He didn’t record his first carry of the game until the 3:35 mark of the second quarter. When the game reached halftime, the stat line for Auburn’s featured running back read: two carries for minus-4 yards.
Whitlow wasn’t injured or in the doghouse, though. He made that abundantly clear when he carried 16 times for 71 yards and what proved to be a crucial touchdown in the second half of a 28-20 win over then-No. 17 Texas A&M.
Him not being a factor early was just part of the game plan head coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and the rest of the offensive staff had going into the game.
It’s hard to argue with the results.
Second-half adjustments like that one have been such a huge part of the story for the offense this season. No. 7 Auburn probably isn’t 4-0 without the ability to make them — it went into halftime of games against Oregon and Tulane with just 161 and 194 yards of offense, respectively. They trailed the Ducks 14-6 and led the Green Wave by the same score.
The Tigers actually gained nine fewer yards in the second half of that Tulane game, but it would be hard to argue that the offense wasn’t more successful after the break both times out.
Against Oregon, Auburn committed to running between the tackles after feeling like true freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s rushing ability widened the defense enough that there would be more holes in the middle of the field. It carried 26 times for 136 yards (5.2 average) in the second half compared to 17 times for 70 yards (4.1 average) in the first.
Against Tulane, the Tigers simply struggled to run their inside zone against a stout, veteran-laden front, mustering only 20 yards on 13 carries (1.5 average). So rather than stubbornly stick to it, they ran more counter and power plays in the second half, pulling guards to get them blocking out in space. They carried 32 times for 152 yards (4.8 average).
The result of those halftime adjustments has been one of the better second-half offenses in the country. No FBS team has been more effective running the ball after halftime — Auburn has run 117 times for 638 yards (5.5 per attempt, which is 20 yards more (on two fewer carries) than an Army team that has attempted only 22 passes all season. Nix has completed 23 of 36 passes (63.9 percent) for 264 yards (7.3 per attempt) and four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
Seventy-six of the team’s 134 points this season (56.7 percent) have been scored after the break.
The Tigers would love for their first-half totals — 400 yards on 75 carries (5.3 per attempt) in the run game, and 33 of 68 (48.5 percent) passing for 381 yards (5.6 per attempt), one touchdown and two interceptions from Nix, 58 points — to be a little closer to what they’ve done in the second, but that they have been able to do it during any part of the game shows promise.
“Going forward, we’re going to have to play well in both halves, because we still have a lot of great football teams left to play, especially on the road,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “We just have to keep improving and getting better.”
Saturday’s win at Texas A&M was a start. Auburn didn’t need to adjust because it was slow out of the gate like it was against Oregon and Tulane. A solid game plan that was well-executed helped the visitors jump out to a quick 14-0 lead, and when the Aggies countered, the Tigers punched right back with something different.
“It kind of went by the script,” Malzahn said. “You know, what we hoped would happen.”