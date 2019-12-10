AUBURN — Sixteen years ago, in 2003, Chad Morris called on Gus Malzahn.
Morris had struggled through his first season at Stephenville (Texas) High School, his offense "kind of a mess," according to a former assistant coach. Malzahn was doing it better than anyone else at the time, turning Arkansas' Shiloh Christian and Springdale high schools into offensive juggernauts. Malzahn even wrote a book about it. That's what prompted Morris to seek him out and pick his brain.
And now, 16 years later, Malzahn is calling on Morris to be his new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn. The hire was formally announced Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn," Malzahn was quoted as saying in a news release. "He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!”
Morris replaces Kenny Dillingham, who left Auburn after one season Monday rejoin mentor and former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, who was introduced as Florida State's head coach Sunday.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Malzahn’s staff at Auburn," Morris was quoted as saying in a news release. "I’ve known Gus since the early 2000s and consider him a dear friend and someone that helped me get into the profession at the college level. I’ve admired the success he’s had at each of his stops and look forward to adding to the success that he, his staff and the players have built. We are excited about joining the Auburn family.”
Morris was most recently the head coach at Arkansas, where he was fired after the program struggled to a 4-18 record over less than two seasons. The university owes him a buyout of more than $10 million, but that figure will be offset by whatever he makes at Auburn. The financial terms and length of his contract have not yet been announced.
Malzahn said he reached out to Morris when the news broke Nov. 10.
"He’s a wonderful person, a wonderful coach," Malzahn said that day. "He’ll bounce back. There’s no doubt he’ll bounce back."
Morris to Auburn is an obvious fit. He has been one of Malzahn's closest friends in the coaching industry ever since they first crossed paths during their high school days. Their offensive philosophies are very similar — Morris adopted a lot of the elements Malzahn's hurry-up, no-huddle system during the meetings he and his Stephenville staff had in Springdale, though his passing concepts are a little more advanced than Malzahn's, which it seems Auburn needs.
They followed similar career arcs, too. Malzahn went from successful high school coach to college offensive coordinator, starting at Arkansas (2006) and making stops at Tulsa (2007-08) and Auburn (2009-11) before he got his first head coach job at Arkansas State at 2012.
Morris got his start in the college ranks when Malzahn's old boss, Todd Graham, hired him to be the offensive coordinator at Tulsa in 2010. He spent four successful seasons as Clemson's offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney (2011-14) before he got his first shot at being a head coach at SMU in 2015. At one point, he was tied with Malzahn as the highest-paid assistant coach in college football at $1.3 million annually.
At Arkansas, Morris went 4-18, including 0-14 in SEC play. Arkansas' offense ranked in the bottom 25 both seasons, averaging fewer than 341 yards and 22 points per game.
Auburn's offense was mostly successful during a 9-3 season in 2019. It ranked fourth in the SEC averaging 421.1 yards and third scoring 34 points a game with true freshman quarterback Bo Nix running the show.
But the Tigers struggled in games against teams such Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia, and the passing game could maybe use a little bit of an update, like LSU got when it hired Joe Brady before the season.
Malzahn is calling on Morris to help, just like Morris once did with him.