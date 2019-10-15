AUBURN — Most college football fans probably spent their Saturday night tuned into the highly anticipated top-10 matchup between Florida and LSU at a raucous Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
But No. 11 Auburn already has played the former and won’t play the latter until next week, so Gus Malzahn flipped to ESPN only during commercial breaks. He was paying more attention to the much-less-anticipated matchup between Arkansas and Kentucky on SEC Network — Auburn’s first game out of this past weekend’s bye is in Fayetteville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Razorbacks, on paper, might be the worst team in the SEC. It’s either them or Vanderbilt — they’re the only two out of the 14 that haven’t won a conference game. Arkansas’ two wins came over Portland State 20-13 and Colorado State 55-34. It lost 31-24 to a San Jose State team that lost by 18 to Tulsa the week before and by 17 to Air Force the week after, as well as to Ole Miss 31-17, Texas A&M 31-27 and Kentucky 24-20. Arkansas led the Wildcats 13-0 late in the first half.
Malzahn, though, believes the team coached by good friend Chad Morris will challenge his, even if its record says otherwise.
“They are close. They could have beaten A&M, could have beat Kentucky. They are still holding it together,” Auburn’s head coach said Tuesday. “That’s a tribute to their staff, a tribute to Coach Morris. Some of the teams in our league lose a game or two and they’re worried about the sky is falling. Them dudes have hung in there. We really expect that we’re going to get their best.”
A lot of that feeling comes from last year’s meeting between the two teams at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn dominated the scoreboard same way it did in both 2016 and 2017, winning 34-3, but that blowout had little to do with the way its offense played against Arkansas’ John Chavis-coordinated defense.
The Tigers gained only 225 yards in that Sept. 22, 2018, win, which remains the team’s lowest total since it mustered 117 in a loss at Clemson on Sept. 9, 2017.
The reason the score was so lopsided was because of the way Auburn played in the other two phases — the defense held the Razorbacks to 290 yards, intercepted a pass, returned a fumble 40 yards, and the special teams contributed a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown from Noah Igbinoghene, punt returns of 48 and 36 yards from Ryan Davis, and a blocked punt from Jordyn Peters. As a result, the offense was able to put together four scoring drives that covered fewer than 30 yards.
That hasn’t been uncommon for Malzahn offenses against Chavis defenses — the two coaches have faced off against each other every season the Malzahn has been at Auburn, both as offensive coordinator (2009-11) and head coach (2013-present). The Tigers have been held under 300 yards three times and to 24 or fewer points five times. They’re 5-4 in those games.
“He’s good. He’s one of the best,” Malzahn said. “He’s proven over the course of time that he’s one of the best. He does what he does, but he always has a wrinkle or two and puts his guys in really good positions to be successful.”
Chavis’ defense hasn’t been particularly good this season, though. The Razorbacks rank 88th nationally giving up 4.6 yards a carry on the ground, 69th giving up 7.2 yards a passing attempt and 68th giving up more than 27 points a game. Kentucky rushed for 330 yards against that unit, which should interest Malzahn.
And that’s probably Arkansas' better side of the ball because of players such as defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebackers De’Jon Harris and Bumper Pool.
The offense ranks outside the top 50 nationally on the ground, through the air and in terms of points scored.
“They're not doing too hot right now,” said senior wide receiver Will Hastings, an Arkansas native.
The Tigers have had their own problems on offense. They’re coming off a 24-13 loss at Florida where they gained just 269 yards and made 2 of 14 on third downs. Confidence in true freshman quarterback Bo Nix hasn’t wavered, but he’s completing only 54.6 percent of his passes and is coming off a three-interception outing against the Gators.
Auburn is 8-0 coming out of bye weeks under Malzahn, but Saturday will mark the team’s first game this season without top running back JaTarvious Whitlow, who underwent knee surgery during the bye week.
“We’re not going to go to Arkansas with one of the best tailbacks in our league. I just think that’s just the reality of the thing,” Malzahn said. “I’d be kidding myself to say Boobee Whitlow not going with us is not a big blow.”
Gus Malzahn offenses vs. John Chavis defenses
2009 at LSU: 193 yards, 31-20 loss
2010 vs. LSU: 526 yards, 24-17 win
2011 at LSU: 248 yards, 45-10 loss
2013 at LSU: 437 yards, 35-21 loss
2014 vs. LSU: 566 yards, 41-7 win
2015 at Texas A&M: 443 yards, 26-10 win
2016 vs. Texas A&M: 399 yards, 29-16 loss
2017 at Texas A&M: 496 yards, 42-27 win
2018 vs. Arkansas: 225 yards, 34-3 win