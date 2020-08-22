Auburn football: Linebacker Marsh opts out of 2020 season after contracting COVID-19

AUBURN — A third Auburn football player has opted out of the 2020 football season.
Sophomore linebacker Josh Marsh announced his decision Friday evening, saying it was "as a result of contacting COVID-19 and its continued, current complications."
Senior linebacker Chandler Wooten and defensive back Traivon Leonard are the other two Tigers who will not suit up in 2020.
"This is a tough decision, but one that was made with prayer and consideration," Marsh wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate the support, understanding and guidance my coaches have shown me while working through this decision."
The Decatur native has been mostly a reserve through his two years with the program, totaling only three tackles and a forced fumble through three career appearances.
Auburn is now down two linebackers entering the 10-game, conference-only season scheduled to start Sept. 26 against Kentucky, though it still has All-SEC senior K.J. Britt and standouts Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe.
Linebackers coach Travis Williams likes to rotate four players at that linebacker spot, and the Tigers are still in search of one to replace Wooten. A name to watch could be that of four-star true freshman Wesley Steiner.
"First we’ve just got to get back — just get back in the groove of things and then start evaluating guys and see who can step up," Britt said. "But the main thing right now is just making sure we just take it day-by-day. Learning. Making sure that young guys are fluent with the playbook. Make sure guys are actually taking pride in the defense and actually just loving Auburn. That’s how we want to evaluate guys, moving forward. Just making sure we get back in the swing of things."
The NCAA's Division I Board of Governors ruled Friday that all fall sports athletes will receive an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Marsh will still be a sophomore when he returns to the team.
"I wish my teammates the very best this year and am believing for a great season," Marsh wrote. "I am extremely thankful to be a part of the Auburn family and look forward to coming back next year stronger and better than ever."