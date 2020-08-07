Auburn football: Leonard to opt out of season after contracting COVID-19

AUBURN — One day after losing one of its top linebackers for the 2020 season, Auburn lost a reserve defensive back, too.
Senior Traivon Leonard announced with a post on Instagram that he, like Chandler Wooten, will opt out of competing this year "due to health concerns." He said he contracted COVID-19 about two weeks ago.
"During that time, it became extremely hard to even get out of bed and do normal things like washing my face etc," Leonard wrote. "I am currently making the strides to get better everyday health wise.
"I have an underlining (sic) condition that will not allow me to participate at my best ability throughout the season. To protect myself and my family, it is in my best interest to opt out and focus on those things."
Leonard, a former three-star recruit out of West Palm Beach, Fla., has not played much since his freshman season in 2017, appearing in just two games over the past two seasons (and none last year). He has totaled five tackles and one pass breakup in his career.
Auburn has to replace four starters in the secondary this season after losing Noah Igbinoghene, Javaris Davis, Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas to the NFL.
"This was a tough decision for sure," Leonard wrote. "However, I am in God's hands. To my teammates, you all gave me the best three years through laughter and fun times on the field. I will definitely miss y'all this year."