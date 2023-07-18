Auburn Football: Freeze is more than just a winner to Auburn's players

NASHVILLE — In just over a month, the Auburn family finally will get its first look at what the Tigers will look like under new coach Hugh Freeze. The players seem to believe the wait will be more than worth it.
After all, Freeze is the main reason Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister is in Auburn in the first place.
“Coach Freeze is an amazing man,” McAllister said Tuesday during Auburn's SEC Media Days session with reporters. “I think what makes our relationship unique is that it is faith-based and also his track record with winning. So I think a faith-based institution, a faith-based person leading a program that naturally gets a lot of talent in the state of Alabama in the Southeastern Conference is a mix and force to be reckoned with.”
Even his biggest critics can’t argue that Freeze has proven to be a winner. At Liberty, he went 34-15, and his Ole Miss teams went 103-47 on the field before that.
That history of success is important to his players, who hope to get Auburn back on track this fall. Tight end Luke Deal said having a coach with SEC experience was comforting.
Of course, there’s experience, and then there’s Freeze’s track record, which included a 2-3 mark against Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide.
“I know somebody wanted me to say he’s beaten Alabama, and that is a big deal,” Deal said. “So I’ve bought into what he’s saying. Our team has bought into what he’s saying, and we are kind of bringing a message as leaders that our younger guys are starting to buy into as well.”
The contents of that message appear to be grounded in Auburn’s present. It also seems reflective of a man who acknowledges his decisions haven’t always taken him to the best of places.
“Really positive, he comes in every day, he’s ready to work, and he is always pushing that on us,” offensive lineman Kam Stutts said. “Being grateful for our opportunities and getting ready to work and taking advantage of every day we get.”
One reporter asked Deal if the tight end thought Freeze was grateful for the chance to return to the SEC after Ole Miss forced him out.
“Absolutely,” Deal said. “He’s told us, ‘Operate out of your blessing, not your entitlement.’ I think that speaks to a lot of how he has operated. He is operating out of blessing, out of gratitude. And I respect that.”
McAllister said one of Freeze’s strengths is his ability to relate to his players. Never is that more apparent than when he and Deal separately describe their relationship with Freeze.
“He is a very kind of laid-back guy,” Deal said. “He’s got a good sense of humor, and we both enjoy some of the same things. We enjoy golf. We enjoy NASCAR. I grew up a NASCAR fan. My dad took me to some of the races when I was a kid. So he’s an interesting dude, he really is. When you get to know him, when you sit down and talk to him, he’s a really good guy.”
Now it’s McAllister’s turn.
“God is the center of my life,” McAllister said. “God is the center of his life. We serve the same God. He is a loving God, and I think that allows us to have different conversations. It allows me to have confidence in him because I know who is the driving force of his ship.
"It’s amazing to be able to have that in a head coach, and I’m excited to continue to build a relationship with him on the field as plays are being made and wins are going on the score sheet, but most importantly, off the field, continuing those relationships for the next part of our lives.”
