Auburn Football: Freeze is more than just a winner to Auburn's players

Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon at the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

 Tyler Waldrep | St. Clair Times

NASHVILLE — In just over a month, the Auburn family finally will get its first look at what the Tigers will look like under new coach Hugh Freeze. The players seem to believe the wait will be more than worth it.

After all, Freeze is the main reason Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister is in Auburn in the first place.

