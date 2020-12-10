Auburn football: Former Oxford star Britt says he's moving on to pro football

Former Oxford High standout K.J. Britt announced on social media Thursday night that he has played his last game at Auburn.
The senior linebacker will being working toward the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft.
"As I have now played my last game at Auburn, I would like to say goodbye and thank you," Britt wrote in a message to fans. "It has been an incredible 4 years as an Auburn Tiger. I have nothing but fond memories and gratitude from my time at Auburn.
"I would like to thank Coach Malzahn and his staff for helping mold me into the player I am today! I also want to thank Coach Travis Williams for believing in me before I believed in myself and showing me what it takes to be a complete Auburn Man. As a team captain, I wish I could have done more this season.
"Thanks to all the great Auburn fans. And of course, I want to thank my family, especially my wonderful parents Kenney and Tonia. I will now turn my attention to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft but will always keep Auburn near and dear to my heart."
Britt played in the first two games and made 23 tackles, but he required surgery Oct. 9 to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb.
The recovery time from the surgery didn't allow him to return before the end of the season.
He was a first-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference choice.