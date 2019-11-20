AUBURN — The fourth quarter Auburn played against Georgia this past Saturday gives head coach Gus Malzahn hope that this offense, his offense, can still be successful against the nation’s best defenses.
The Tigers put the ball in Bo Nix’s hands, and the true freshman quarterback almost led his team all the way back from a 21-0 deficit. An offense that hadn’t produced a drive longer than 50 yards through the first three quarters reeled off back-to-back-to-back drives of 75 yards on 12 plays, 57 yards on five plays and 38 yards on 10 plays.
The first two resulted in touchdowns. Malzahn believes the third would have had one more thing broken Auburn’s way, whether it was the review of Seth Williams’ catch down the left sideline or Nix’s misfire on a throw toward a wide-open Harold Joiner on the other side of the field two plays later.
Nix completed 13 of 17 passes for 123 yards and a score on those three drives. Ten run plays gained 35 yards, and while 3.5 yards per carry doesn’t seem great on the surface, it is pretty good against a Georgia defense that entered ranked seventh nationally holding teams to just 2.8.
“If you get those quick completions, you can get into that offense and start getting into your groove,” right tackle Jack Driscoll said after the 21-14 loss. “That tires a defense down, they don’t have time to make their calls, don’t necessarily have time to substitute their packages. … I would say when we’re probably at our best, is when we play fast and efficient and we’re keeping their guys on the field.”
So, why didn’t Auburn play that way the entire game? That’s the type of offense Nix ran as a five-star senior at Pinson Valley High, when he threw for 3,807 yards and 50 touchdowns on his way to a Class 6A state championship and Alabama Mr. Football honors. Malzahn literally wrote the book on the hurry-up, no-huddle offense.
There are a couple of answers to that question. But perhaps the biggest is that getting into pace requires a play to spark it. The offense isn’t going to hurry up to the line of scrimmage and call another play after a 1- or 2-yard run on first down.
“The bottom line is you get that first first down. It’s as simple as that,” Malzahn said. “You get the first first down and you get the momentum and we get to playing fast, that’s traditionally when we’re at our best.”
The problem is that the Tigers have had trouble getting that initial first down this season. They’ve gone three-and-out 38 times in 10 games. That’s two more than Arkansas has this season, and already three more than they had in 13 games last year, according to SEC StatCat.
Eighteen of those three-and-outs, or nearly half, came during the team’s three losses to Florida (six), LSU (seven) and Georgia (five). As a comparison, those three teams have gone three-and-out 24, 20 and 22 times this year, respectively.
On drives where Auburn has gotten at least one first down, it has gone on to score 56.7 percent of the time (in the three losses: 36 percent). It has scored on 35 of 40 trips inside the red zone (85.7 percent) with 27 of those 35 scores being touchdowns. Those 40 red zone trips rank fifth in the SEC and 55th nationally.
One culprit is the Tigers’ ability — or, rather, inability — to run the ball consistently on first down. They have run the ball 53 times for 244 yards on first down over their last three SEC games against LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia, which is an average of 4.6 yards per attempt. But that number is boosted considerably by D.J. Williams’ runs of 70 and 41 yards in Baton Rouge. Take those out, and the totals drops to 51 times for 133 yards, or 2.6 yards per attempt.
That may be why Auburn has taken more to the air over the past two weeks against the Rebels and Bulldogs. Running backs have combined to carry the ball 57 times in those two games. Nix has attempted 94 passes.
Malzahn wants balance of course, but those passes have proven more successful than running the ball on first down. Nix has completed 25 of 38 passes (65.8 percent) for 208 yards, or 5.5 per attempt. In the fourth quarter against Georgia, the freshman completed 9 of 10 first-down throws for 77 yards and a touchdown.
What unfolded in that fourth quarter — getting into pace, moving the ball down the field and scoring two touchdowns in barely more than three minutes of game time — does offer at least some promise, even if it has taken until the latter half of November to find it.
“That gives you something to build upon,” Malzahn said. “We’ve got to put more points on the board. I’m encouraged that we’re going to do that moving forward. We’ve been close, and we’ve just got to do it.”