Auburn football: Bobo, Mason joins Harsin's staff with Tigers

Auburn announced today that former Georgia quarterback and assistant coach Mike Bobo will join the Tigers' staff as offensive coordinator and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason will coordinate the defense.
Bobo is expected to be joined at Auburn by offensive line coach Will Friend, according to an ESPN report. Bobo and Friend had agreed to join new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer's staff before accepting the positions at Auburn.
“I’ve wanted to work with Mike now for quite some time as he compliments the many things we want to do with our offense,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was quoted as saying in a news release. “We are going to be very versatile in what we do and Mike’s offensive background speaks for itself. I’m really excited to combine forces with Mike as we create the Auburn offense, a high-powered, attacking and physical unit that will come at you in many ways.”
Mason spent the previous seven seasons at Vanderbilt where he posted a 27-55 record. Before heading to Vanderbilt, Mason was at Stanford where he was co-defensive coordinator (2011) and defensive coordinator (2012-13).
“Derek Mason is one of the best defensive minds in college football and his track record speaks for itself,” Harsin said in a news release. “I’ve always admired his ability to prepare his defenses and his approach with players on and off the field is outstanding. Having experience as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference is invaluable and he will bring a lot to our program. We’re fired up to have Coach Mason join the Auburn family.”
At Stanford, his 2013 team was third nationally in rushing defense (89.4 yards a game) and 10th in scoring defense (19.0 points a game).
“Auburn University is a special place with special people, and I’ve witnessed this in my time in the SEC,” Mason said in a news release. “I admire the school, the facilities, the traditions and the uniqueness of the community. Auburn has everything! Auburn embraces all that I believe in and I’m very appreciative of Coach Harsin, Director of Athletics Allen Greene, and the University Administration for this opportunity. I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Harsin and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”
Bobo coached quarterbacks at Georgia from 2001-14. He also held the title of offensive coordinator in 2007-14. He was Colorado State's head coach during 2015-19 with a record of 28-35.
In 2019, the Rams ranked 14th in the nation in passing offense, averaging 305.3 yards per game through the air.He was South Carolina's offensive coordinator in 2020 and served as interim head coach for the final three games after Will Muschamp was fired.
Bobo also was quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville State in 2000. He was a Georgia quarterback in 1994-97.
“I have a great amount of respect for Coach Harsin, both as a coach and as a person,” Bobo was quoted as saying in a news release. “I competed against him for five years as a head coach and we’ve talked ball on numerous occasions over the years. I know what he’s about and his commitment to excellence. I know that Auburn is a great community with a tremendous passion for and commitment to Auburn football. I’m excited to get started and look forward to helping Coach Harsin compete for championships.”
At Georgia, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach in 2012. In 92 games as coordinator, he helped Georgia score 30 or more points 57 times, at least 40 points 29 games and 50 or more 13 times.