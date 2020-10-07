Auburn football: Arkansas has suddenly become a high-stakes game for Tigers

AUBURN — There might not be a division game anywhere in the SEC that has been more lopsided than Auburn-Arkansas over the past few seasons.
The Razorbacks’ last win came in a four-overtime marathon in 2015. Since then, the Tigers have claimed four straight meetings by margins of 53, 32, 31 and 41 points, respectively.
Even so, the Razorbacks probably feel better about where they are coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium (Saturday, 3 p.m., SEC Network) than the Tigers do.
They’re coming off a 21-14 road win over a Mississippi State team that set SEC records in a win over defending national champion LSU a week earlier. The Razorbacks' win snapped a 20-game conference losing streak. Auburn mustered just two field goals in a three-touchdown loss at rival Georgia.
“Obviously, they will come in here ready to play,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Their head coach, Sam Pittman, is doing a great job. He's got his team playing very well, playing with great passion, so we're expecting to get their best.”
It certainly raises the stakes, particularly for the man who will be calling plays for Auburn’s offense on Saturday. Chad Morris was the head coach at Arkansas for 14 of those 20 SEC losses, going 4-18 overall before getting fired in November.
Malzahn hired him to raise the level of Auburn’s offense. Morris took the job in part to prove that his two-year stint with the Razorbacks (where his offense averaged just 21.5 points) was an anomaly after successful stops at Tulsa, Clemson and SMU (35.2 points).
He appeared to be on his way after quarterback Bo Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 29-13 win over Kentucky in the opener. But some of the problems that Morris was brought in to help fix reappeared in a disappointing Week 2 loss at Georgia. Nix looked flustered, the running game was nonexistent and the offensive line was a liability.
Through two games under Morris, Auburn ranks 11th in the SEC, averaging 4.9 yards a play and 17.5 points a game.
"We've got to improve," Malzahn said. "Our guys understand that. Our coaches understand that. And we're committed to doing that."
Fortunately for the Tigers, the Razorbacks are one of the few teams performing worse on offense. They’re averaging 4.2 yards and 5.5 yards a play led by former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 412 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
But the defense, coordinated by former Missouri coach Barry Odom, has been no slouch. Arkansas is tied for the league lead with six takeaways. It held Georgia to five points through the first two-and-a-half quarters. Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, who passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns in the win over LSU, had 313 yards and three interceptions against the Razorbacks, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Linebacker Bumper Pool leads the SEC with 31 tackles.
“He's always been one of the best,” Malzahn said of Odom. “He'll have a good plan against us, so we'll have to be executing at a high level.”
Doing so would go a long way toward alleviating some of the concerns about Auburn’s outlook. The alternative — a Morris-led offense struggling to sustain drives and produce points against the school that fired him 11 months ago — might raise them to panic levels.
“I would say it’s definitely personal for (Morris),” center Nick Brahms said. “Nobody takes him for granted, because he’s a great person and a great man and a great coach. This is his former team that he coached for, so we’re going to play hard for him.”