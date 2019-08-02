AUBURN — Gus Malzahn promised his players that this season, he would "start sharing my heart" with them. That "you're going to know me better than you've known me before."
That applied to reporters, too — Auburn's seventh-year head coach promised members of the media that he would allow them to see more than usual during practice viewing periods in preseason camp. And for at least the first practice held Friday afternoon at the school's athletic complex, he stayed true to his word.
Here's what we were able to see and learn during 40 minutes on the field:
Injured players
There were seven players either participating with or out because of injuries during the team's first practice Friday afternoon: Running back D.J. Williams, tight end Luke Deal, offensive lineman Prince Michael Sammons and walk-on wide receiver James Owens Moss on offense; and defensive linemen Coynis Miller Jr., Daquan Newkirk and defensive back Jordyn Peters on defense.
Peters, who dealt with an Achilles injury during spring practice, seemed to be participating fully despite wearing an orange, non-contact jersey and lined up with the second-team defense during team drills. Williams (undisclosed) and Deal (torn ACL suffered in December) participated in position drills.
Miller participated in some position drills, but when the team broke for stretch, he, Newkirk and Sammons (who were not wearing jerseys) worked with a trainer apart from the rest of the team. Newkirk is recovering from his second Achilles injury in as many years with the program.
QB race
Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix split time with the first-team offense during position drills, but when the team got into its full-offense pace drills, Gatewood was on the field first with Nix second.
Cord Sandberg did not receive any snaps during full-team drills. He will be the third-string quarterback on the depth chart.
RB pecking order
Auburn's running backs went through position drills in the order you might reasonably expect — JaTarvious Whitlow, Kam Martin, Shaun Shivers, Malik Miller, D.J. Williams, Harold Joiner and Mark-Antony Richards.
Joiner practiced exclusively with the running backs. The H-back/tight end group consisted of John Samuel Shenker, Jay Jay Wilson, Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal.
O-line shuffling
Auburn's first-team offensive line is set with five senior starters returning — left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, left guard Marquel Harrell, center Kaleb Kim, right guard Mike Horton and right tackle Jack Driscoll. The second-team, though, has undergone a bit of shuffling due to the ACL injury suffered by Austin Troxell and the addition of true freshmen.
With Troxell expected to be out for the season, senior Bailey Sharp should be the first tackle off the bench in the event of an injury. He received reps at both left and right tackle with the second-team line. Converted defensive lineman Alec Jackson worked at left tackle, and sophomore Brodarious Hamm (who has previous played guard) worked at right tackle.
Freshman Keiondre Jones, a four-star signee ranked No. 8 at his position in the Class of 2019, emerged as the second-team right guard in his first official college practice.
A first look at the depth chart
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Joey Gatewood | RB: JaTarvious Whitlow | HB/TE: Spencer Nigh
WR: Marquis McClain (split end), Eli Stove (flanker), Seth Williams (slot)
OL: LT Prince Tega Wanogho, LG Marquel Harrell, C Kaleb Kim, RG Mike Horton, RT Jack Driscoll
Second team
QB: Bo Nix | RB: Kam Martin | HB/TE: John Samuel Shenker
WR: Matthew Hill (split end), Anthony Schwartz (flanker), Sal Cannella (slot)
OL: LT Alec Jackson, LG Tashawn Manning, C Nick Brahms, RG Keondre Jones, RT Brodarious Hamm
DEFENSE
First team
Defensive line: BUCK T.D. Moultry, DT Derrick Brown, DT Tyrone Truesdell, DE Marlon Davidson
Linebackers: MLB K.J. Britt, OLB Owen Pappoe
Secondary: CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Javaris Davis, NICKEL Christian Tutt, FS Jeremiah Dinson, SS Daniel Thomas
Second team
Defensive line: BUCK Big Kat Bryant, DT Coynis Miller Jr., DT Gary Walker, DE Nick Coe
Linebackers: MLB Chandler Wooten, OLB Zakoby McClain
Secondary: CB Roger McCreary, CB Devan Barrett, NICKEL Jordyn Peters, FS Smoke Monday, SS Jamien Sherwood