OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Bliss let the slow-rolling ground ball bounce over the top of his glove and onto the rain-dampened infield dirt beneath his feet. Matt Scheffler couldn’t get a glove on the freshman second baseman’s bouncing throw home, allowing the ball to ricochet almost all the way out to the pitcher’s mound. Elliott Anderson slipped in the wet grass trying to back up home plate.
Drew Campbell and Jake Snider, who were standing on second and third base before the play began, respectively, both came around to score Louisville runs.
That sequence felt like a distant memory by the time the College World Series elimination game between Auburn and Louisville finally ended. It happened in the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday, and before the top of the fifth, the game went into a rain delay that turned into an overnight suspension. Play didn’t resume at TD Ameritrade Park until Wednesday morning — a break of 20 hours and 11 minutes.
But that sequence ultimately proved the difference in the game. If Bliss fields that ball cleanly and makes the throw to first, Anderson would have gotten the Tigers out of that jam trailing by only one run. Instead, they trailed by three.
Nearly 24 hours later, they lost to Louisville by those two runs, 5-3. The program’s first trip to the College World Series since 1997 ended after just two games in Omaha, Neb. After 38 wins, 28 losses, and a magical run through the NCAA tournament that included a regional sweep at Georgia Tech and super regional win at North Carolina, Auburn’s 2019 season is over.
“That’s going to haunt me,” Bliss said. “I still replay that play in my head. I should have made it. Ten times out of ten, I make that play. Did it cost us the game? Yeah, I think so. But, like I said, it’s baseball. I got to be better in those situations and just move on from it.”
Richard Fitts and Ryan Watson did their part to keep the margin within three after the game resumed Wednesday. Louisville scored only one run — on a Campbell RBI single off Fitts in the top of the eighth inning — and left three other runners on base.
Auburn’s offense simply couldn’t dig out of the hole the defense put it in. It scored only two more runs over the final five innings against three of the Cardinals’ top relievers, on Conor Davis’ two-out RBI double in the seventh and solo home run in the ninth.
But Adam Elliott, Michael McAvene and Michael Kirian limited the damage time and time again. The Tigers’ best chance came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Edouard Julien, Scheffler and Kason Howell hit three consecutive singles to load the bases. Leadoff man Judd Ward struck out to strand all three, capping an 0-for-5, four-K afternoon and a 3-for-27 slump to end the year.
“To win a championship your best players have to play their best. I have told the players that a thousand times,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Enough guys contributed and you pass it around, some guys are hot and some guys are cold, that’s baseball. I still believe at the end of the year our teammates and our coaches, he’s the heart and soul of our ballclub.”
Auburn never stopped fighting, even after what was clearly a missed opportunity in the eighth inning. Bliss nearly beat out an infield hit to start the bottom of the ninth, and Davis followed with his solo home run, giving him a CWS-record-tying three extra-base hits in the game. Steven Williams doubled to right field with two outs, bringing the tying run to the plate.
“It felt like Georgia Tech again,” Bliss said, referencing Williams’ game-ending, three-run home run in Game 2 of the Atlanta Regional. “We were just thinking something magical was going to happen. It didn’t, but the whole energy in the dugout, nobody was down. We were optimistic the whole time.”
Auburn came back from a three-run deficit in that win over the Yellow Jackets, and did the same against North Carolina in the first game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional the next week. It just wasn’t to be Wednesday in Omaha — first baseman Rankin Woley struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.
Louisville goes on to face the loser of Wednesday’s second game between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt on Thursday. Auburn moves on to next season.
“I was just fighting so hard to get it to Eddy (Julien),” an emotional Woley said in the locker room. “Just to get it to him and get it to the next guy, just fighting and battling. All year, we’ve just battled. It sucks to go down like that. You want to come through for them so bad.”
That Woley even had that chance, in a game that Auburn trailed almost throughout against a Louisville team that has now won 50 games, is the 2019 season in a nutshell. The Tigers could have folded after a 12-21 finish to the regular season, or when they got eliminated from the SEC tournament on a game-ending wild pitch that allowed two runs score, but they never once quit.
The story of their College World Series may end up being two errors made in the field — Julien’s Sunday that allowed Mississippi State to score the game-tying run in the ninth inning of an eventual 5-4, win; and Bliss’ Tuesday, which gave Louisville an advantage it would never again relinquish.
But those errors aren’t the story of this Auburn season, one that will go down as one of the best in program history for what this team did to reach the College World Series.
“Of course, if we played a little cleaner, I still think we’re playing baseball here in the World Series. But I think as time goes by, I’ll see that we have the ingredients. We have the ingredients with our staff. I think we have the ingredients with the fanbase. I think we have the ingredients with the players,” Thompson said.
“I came away thinking that Auburn baseball can play in this deal without having to do anything magical.”