The key to winning on the road, Bruce Pearl said Friday, is starting well. That's something Auburn did not do in road losses at NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Mississippi State, but it's something it did do Saturday at LSU.
The visitors hit 8 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc in the first eight-plus minutes at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., building an early 16-point first-half advantage over the No. 21-ranked team in the country.
But that hot start did not hold, and the issues that doomed Pearl's team to four losses in its first five true road games of the season came back to rear their ugly head in a 83-78 loss at LSU, snapping Auburn's three-game winning streak.
Auburn (17-6, 5-5 SEC) is now 1-5 in true road games this season and 5-6 away from the Plains overall.
The visitors had a chance to tie the game in the final minute. Jared Harper made a deep 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three with 30.8 seconds remaining, and after a five-second call against LSU, found an open Chuma Okeke underneath the basket for a layup that got them within one. The junior point guard finished the after noon with 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.
But Auburn couldn't get either of its attempts at a game-tying trey to drop: Harper missed his attempt over a much bigger defender, and Bryce Brown's attempt sailed wide after he was contacted by LSU forward Naz Reid, though no foul was called.
"It was a great effort. We played really well," Pearl said on the team's postgame radio broadcast. "We're a much better basketball team than we were three weeks ago. That's what you want to try to do; you want to try to, obviously, make that progress."
Three takeaways from the loss:
1. Turnovers
It looked for a moment like that early 3-point surge might let Auburn run away with a victory in Baton Rouge. The visitors finished the first half with 11 makes on 13 attempts, which equaled or exceeded it's complete-game total against N.C. State, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
But after reeling off a 20-1 run that built that early 16-point advantage, Auburn allowed LSU to respond with a 28-15 run to close out the first half and make it just a three-point game at the break.
Turnovers played a huge role in that. Auburn made 11 3-pointers in the first half, but it also turned the ball over 12 times. LSU scored 19 of its 38 points off those turnovers.
Auburn finished the game with 19 turnovers, which ties the second most it has committed in a game this season. LSU turned those into 31 points. Auburn, on the other hand, scored just 12 points off 11 LSU turnovers.
2. LSU in the paint
Pearl knew going into Saturday's game that offensive rebounding would be a significant factor. LSU is the 13th-best offensive rebounding team in the country and led the SEC pulling down 38.3 percent of its misses through the first nine games of conference play.
But even Pearl could not have predicted the level at which LSU would dominate that area of Saturday's game in Baton Rouge. Auburn actually finished with more defensive rebounds (28) than LSU did (25), but lost the overall rebounding battle 47-35.
LSU pulled down 22 offensive rebounds compared to Auburn's seven and outscored the visiting team 29-1 in second-chance points in a game it won by only five.
3. Tournament resume
Auburn is still in a good position to make the NCAA tournament, even after Saturday's loss. It entered the day ranked 20th in NET and as a No. 7 seed in the 2019 Bracket Matrix, which takes into account 106 different projections. It is still a top-15 team in KenPom.
But the Tigers lack when it comes to two specific NCAA Tournament selection criteria: road record and Quadrant 1 wins.
Auburn has now played six true road games, winning at Texas A&M and losing at NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Mississippi State and LSU. In four SEC home wins (over Georgia, Missouri, Alabama and Florida), it averaged 86.3 points a game. In those four SEC road losses, that number drops to 76.5.
Saturday's game was Auburn's seventh in Quadrant 1 (home games against teams with NET rankings from 1-30, neutral-site between 1-50, away 1-75), and it is now 1-6 in those games, with that lone win coming Nov. 9 over Washington. The Tigers are 14-1 in Quadrants 2, 3 and 4.
"It's a missed opportunity for another Quadrant 1 win," Pearl said Saturday. "We just didn't take advantage of it."