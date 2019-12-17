Auburn doesn't expect any players to skip the Outback Bowl, with Derrick Brown leading the charge

AUBURN — No one would have blamed Derrick Brown if he decided to not play in next month’s Outback Bowl against Minnesota.
After starting 39 straight games over the past three seasons, including a dominating senior season with 12½ tackles for loss and four sacks, he could've stood pat and skipped one last game.
The SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Brown is projected not only to be a first-round pick in April, but likely a top-10 pick. It's not unusual anymore for players to skip bowl games— two Alabama players don't plan to play in the Citrus Bowl, and Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis sat out the Peach Bowl in 2017.
But Brown has never been one to simply follow the crowd. He’ll be on the field at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1.
"I came back to finish what I started, and we're not done yet,” he said in a video posted to social media Friday evening. “See you in Tampa.”
The news did not come as a shock to Gus Malzahn.
“It says a lot about him, but it didn't surprise me. I don't think it surprised anybody,” the head coach said Sunday. “That's who he is.”
Brown's decision to play sets a certain tone, too, just like his decision to return for his senior season did. Malzahn said everybody healthy enough to practice when the team began preparations for the Outback Bowl on Sunday did so. He said he hasn’t heard anything about any players sitting out.
“He's a leader, and usually what happens when your leader does that, the rest of the guys are ready to go,” Malzahn said. “He's pretty inspiring for his teammates.”
Senior defensive end Marlon Davidson didn’t have to make a public announcement: “Oh, I’m good to go. I’m all locked in for Auburn. Shoot, Derrick coming back, that said everything. I mean, just to see a guy like that, that type of caliber of player that he is, you want to play with that guy one more time, for sure.”
Senior safety Jeremiah Dinson never considered doing anything different: “Nah, I was going to play. When I came back for my last year, I was going to play any game that we played in. I don’t believe in sitting out the last game and things like that. I’m not into that. Once you start something, you finish it, so I was going to play in the bowl game anyways.”
Senior left guard Marquel Harrell wasn’t going to give up the chance to play one last game with the class that he came in with: “Any chance you get to go out on the field and play football again is a great opportunity. This is our last time. Those 2015 guys that redshirted and came back and those 2016 guys — this is our last time being together. It's just a great opportunity to come out there one more time and play with my brothers. I'm excited for it, especially against a good team like Minnesota.”
Their reasoning is simple — this is why they came back to Auburn. Brown, Davidson, Dinson and Harrell are four of the seven seniors who gave consideration to entering the NFL Draft last season but ultimately decided to return for their senior year, along with offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive backs Javaris Davis and Daniel Thomas.
That season didn’t go exactly how they wanted to, of course, but the Tigers are still 9-3. Beat Minnesota, and they’ll reach the 10-win plateau for the second time in these seniors’ careers and just the 15th time in program history.
“It will be good to put our name in the record books again,” Davidson said. “That says a lot about Auburn. That says a lot about Coach Malzahn, that we actually believe in him and we would do anything for him. He’s a great coach. There’s no reason for us to stop now."
As usual, it is Brown serving as the leader, with his plans to line up against Minnesota.
“It’ll be fun. I’m pretty sure that Minnesota is not going to like it, but I mean, just playing with that guy, man, it’s very special,” Davidson said. “He’s a very special talent. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be the first overall pick.”
The fact that Brown playing anyway says a lot about who he is.
“Derrick's a grown man, and he said he wants to finish what he started,” junior linebacker K.J. Britt said. “It just shows you what type of guy he is — an awesome guy to be around, and he's just a stud. He don't get so caught up in what's going on around him. Like, even though he's a top-10 pick, he don't let it all get in his head.”