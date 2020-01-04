Auburn basketball: Tigers survive slow start to beat Mississippi State

There would have been no shame in Auburn suffering its first loss of the season at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. Auburn has lost a lot of games in that building — seven of its last eight, 15 of its last 17 and 44 of 70 overall.
It looked during the early part of Saturday's SEC opener like that was where the No. 8-ranked Tigers might be headed, too. They made only three of their first 22 shot attempts, including missing all 10 from beyond the 3-point line. They went nearly nine full minutes of game action without hitting a field goal. Mississippi State led by nine points at the end of that stretch.
But that the Bulldogs led by only nine is a big part of why Auburn kept alive its perfect start to the season with a 80-68 victory. The visitors broke out of their shooting slump, and once they did, the home team couldn't keep pace.
"That's a really good team win," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said afterward to SEC Network. "I don't think many people are going to come in here and beat them. I just don't. I think Mississippi State is a top-six team in our league."
That top-six team was outscored 21-5 to end the first half. Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1 SEC) cut its deficit down to two points three times in the second half, but Auburn had an answer waiting every time.
The last time came with 9:46 to play, after a Nick Weatherspoon three-point play and Reggie Woodard II dunk. Danjel Purifoy, who was scoreless at the time, answered with a personal 8-0 run for Auburn, hitting two 3-pointers and a layup inside.
The Tigers' lead never shrunk to fewer than six points the rest of the way as they improved to 13-0 to open the season and jumped out to a 1-0 start in conference play.
“When he made shots, that just brought the energy up," freshman forward Isaac Okoro said to the Auburn Sports Network. "We just couldn’t be stopped after that.”
Here are three takeaways:
1. Auburn's defense has game-changing ability
Mississippi State started both halves of Saturday's game better than Auburn did. The home team hit five of its first 10 shots in taking that 18-9 lead in the first half. It went on a 17-14 run through the first seven-plus minutes of the second half, cutting a five-point halftime deficit down to two.
But those runs never lasted. Auburn's defense shut the door both times.
“We pride ourselves on defense so we know if they get hot early, we’re going to come back by playing defense, and we’re going to eventually make shots, which we did,” point guard J'Von McCormick said.
In the first half, the Bulldogs' hot start from the floor faded as they hit only 4 of 23 shots over the final 12-plus minutes going into the break. That allowed the visitors to not only come back, but take a five-point lead into the break after they hit eight of their final 11 shots.
2. The starters did it all, but the bench didn't do enough
The Tigers finished Saturday's game with 80 points. The starting five of McCormick, Purifoy, Okoro, Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley scored all but two of them.
Anfernee McLemore scored those two with a shot in the lane at the 17:46 mark of the first half. That tied the game 4-4. The starting five scored Auburn's final 76 points.
"That just shows that we can all score at a high level," McCormick said. "It's not just one person that's going to score every night. Multiple guys can score. So it's kind of hard to defend each one of us."
McCormick scored a career-high 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Doughty did not shoot as efficiently (4 of 12) but finished with 15 points and a game-high-tying eight rebounds from his guard spot. Purifoy scored all 11 of his points in a span of 5:20 late in the second half. Wiley finished with 10 points
Okoro continued to show that the stage is not too big for him, scoring 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Perhaps most impressive is that McCormick, Doughty and Okoro combined to hit 12 of 14 free throws over the final 2:25, a stretch during which Auburn never led by less than double digits. That's how you close out an SEC win on the road.
"I got five seniors. They know what it takes. They understand the grind," Pearl said. "Isaac Okoro acts like he's a senior."
3. Austin Wiley shows signs of progress against SEC competition
Wiley got off to a tremendous start to his senior season averaging 10.8 points and 9.5 rebounds a game with five double-doubles, but most of those games were played against mid-major opponents who could not match his 6-foot-10, 260-pound size inside.
Mississippi State, though, does have the size to match Wiley inside. Reggie Perry is 6-10 and 250 pounds, and Abdul Ado 6-11 and 255. They combined for 10 of the Bulldogs' 12 blocked shots Saturday, with Ado swatting a ridiculous nine of those. The Tigers hadn't had more than three shots blocked in any of their first 12 games.
That duo shut Wiley down early. Wiley bounced back from his quiet first half to really assert himself over the final 20 minutes, scoring seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, grabbing two rebounds and blocking two shots.
His final line was 10 points, five boards and five blocks.