AUBURN — Auburn has had its struggles this season, but rarely at home.
It entered Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss winners of 12 of its 13 home games this season. That lone loss came against a then-No. 12-ranked Kentucky team, and that was only by two points. Jared Harper had a chance to tie that one late.
But the Tigers did struggle at home Wednesday, more than they have all season. They shot a season-low 32.7 percent from the field, made only 5 of 20 attempts from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 14 times.
The result was a 60-55 loss to the Rebels, who completed the season sweep.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Ole Miss’ treys
Every time the Rebels needed a big shot to slow the Tigers’ momentum, the Rebels seemed to get a big shot to slow the Tigers’ momentum. And most of them came from beyond the arc.
Take a 30-second stretch during the final five minutes of the second half, for example: Ole Miss went more than six minutes without hitting a single shot from the field, allowing Auburn to cut a seven-point deficit down to three with 5:06 remaining.
Breein Tyree hit a 3 to push the advantage back to six. Samir Doughty answered with one for the Tigers, but Terence Davis immediately hit another one on the other end that sparked a 5-0 run.
The Rebels finished the game 13 of 33 from beyond the arc, which ties the most makes the Tigers have allowed in a game this season (Mississippi State).
2. No help for Okeke
On a night where it looked like nine-tenths of Auburn’s rotation was sleep-walking more often than not, Chuma Okeke was a electric.
The sophomore forward scored a career-high 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting, pulled down 11 rebounds and added two steals and a block. At times, it felt like he was single-handedly keeping the Tigers in the game.
He simply didn’t have enough help.
3. Rebels own backcourt
Harper and Bryce Brown combined to score just 18 points on 3-for-21 shooting. Tyree and Devontae Shuler combined to score 37 points on 11 of 28 shooting.