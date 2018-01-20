AUBURN — Three days after falling to rival Alabama, No. 17-ranked Auburn executed a furious second-half rally to defeat an upset-minded Georgia team 79-65 Saturday evening.
The Tigers went into halftime down by 14 but a 25-4 run to start the second half erased that deficit. Auburn wound up outscoring Georgia 53-25 after intermission.
“I went in at halftime and one of the things I noticed was the guys weren't panicked,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “They were not hollering at each other. I really complimented them on that.”
Auburn (17-2, 5-1 SEC) was risking back-to-back losses in league games after starting SEC play a perfect 4-0. With the win, the Tigers remained a potential top-four seed for the NCAA tournament. Also, the victory put Auburn back in a tie for the SEC lead with Florida as the Gators were beginning their contest at Rupp Arena against No. 18 Kentucky.
“These SEC wins are just precious against NCAA tournament-caliber teams,” Pearl said. “Georgia is one of the better teams in our league. They had all my respect and all my attention going into this one.”
The second-half rally occurred with a reintroduction to Mustapha Heron’s mid-range game as the sophomore guard posterized Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide with a one-handed throw-down dunk. He drew a foul on the play as well. Heron, who only had five points in a loss at Alabama earlier in the week, had all of his 14 points in the second half after suffering through a foul-plagued first 20 minutes of action.
Auburn’s first-half woes continued as the Tigers made only 7 of 28 in a first 20-minute segment that saw Georgia sprint into the locker room with a 40-26 advantage. However, that became a mere ugly memory thanks to another second-half rally.
“I think it’s that we trust each other. We trust (Pearl’s) process, and we just play for each other,” Heron said. “Having fun makes a huge difference. Last year we didn’t have much fun.”
Bryce Brown led the Auburn second-half rally with a team-high 28 points (25 of which coming in the second half) as he connected on 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
The first 20 minutes were arguably Auburn’s worst of the season. Its three leading scorers (Heron, Brown and Jared Harper) were held to just seven points as Georgia (13-6, 3-4 SEC) dominated inside with 14 points in the paint.
Georgia forward Yante Maten finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists but got only one shot attempt during the first 15 minutes of the second half as the Bulldogs struggled to find consistent offense in front of an immediately alive and hostile Auburn Arena crowd.
“We just didn’t respond to the wave of emotion in the building and their start (to the second half),” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “We just never got the building calmed down.”