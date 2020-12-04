Auburn basketball: Tigers ride 3-point record to home win over South Alabama

AUBURN — Bruce Pearl wanted his young Auburn team to play with more confidence. It would be difficult to display more of that than Jaylin Williams did in the first few minutes.
South Alabama’s defense turned its back on the sophomore power forward on an inbounds play. So he passed the ball off Jamal West’s back, caught it before it hit the ground and went up for a dunk.
Williams’ SportsCenter-worthy highlight came during an early onslaught in which the Tigers scored 22 of the first 27 points. That proved to be the difference in a 90-81 victory over South Alabama on a night where they tied the single-game SEC record for 3-pointers made.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Starting Justin Powell paid immediate dividends
Auburn challenged the freshman guard in two ways this week. First, Pearl told him to stop passing up open looks from 3-point range, because “we may not get a better look than that shot you just passed on.” Second, it inserted him into the starting lineup in place of Tyrell Jones.
Powell wasted no time answering both calls. He made a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ first possession and it sparked the best game of his young career: 26 points on 7-for-9 shooting (all 3-pointers) to go along with nine assists and four rebounds.
Pearl has been reluctant to change his starting lineup in the past but considered it this week because he felt that the regular members of Auburn’s starting five were “not very verbal” and wanted to put one of the team’s better communicators – Powell, Jamal Johnson and Babatunde Akingbola – on the floor with them.
The move worked, and it seems likely to stick until a time that five-star freshman Sharife Cooper – who was in attendance Friday – can get his eligibility cleared by the NCAA.
2. Home is where the 3-point shots go in
Powell’s 3 on the first possession was just the start. Auburn made only 7 of 34 3-point attempts in a loss at UCF on Monday. It bested that before eight minutes ticked off the game clock at home, making 8 of its first 10 attempts.
The Tigers finished 22 of 41 from beyond the arc against a South Alabama team committed to sitting back in a zone defense, which tied the SEC record and set a new program record. Its previous high was 21 makes on 42 attempts against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 15, 2016.
Seven players made at least one, and six made multiple.
3. Auburn Arena is going to feel very different this season
COVID-19 restrictions are nothing new during this pandemic year, but the differences from the norm felt even more stark during the Tigers’ home basketball opener.
The arena’s normal capacity of 9,121 fans was reduced to fewer than 1,900. Around half Friday were students, but they were spread out in groups of two or four. Aubie and the cheerleaders were confined to the stands. The band wasn't present.
The bleachers that normally house The Jungle, Auburn’s raucous student section, were pushed in to allow more room for socially distanced bench setups on the opposite side of the court as usual.
Those in attendance still made noise for big plays, and even belted out a few “Free Sharife!” chants, but Auburn isn’t going to get nearly as much of a home-court advantage from that crowd as it normally would.