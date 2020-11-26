Auburn basketball: Tigers open season with overtime victory over Saint Joseph's

Auburn’s men’s basketball team opened its season with a 96-91 overtime victory over Saint Joseph’s in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.
Jaylin Williams led five Tigers in double figures with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Devan Cambridge also finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Justin Powell had 17 points, Allen Flanigan 12 and Tyrell Jones 11.
Williams’ dunk with 13 seconds left in regulation tied the game. Saint Joseph’s Ryan Daley missed a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
Taylor Funk led Saint Jospeh’s with 28 points.
Auburn (1-0) plays top-ranked Gonzaga today at 10 a.m.