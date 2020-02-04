Auburn basketball: Tigers mount another comeback to win at Arkansas

Auburn's come-from-behind, 79-76 win over the Razorbacks in overtime seems like a pretty good start as the Tigers head to the stretch run of the SEC schedule.
Before Tuesday, Auburn had won just four games in 25 all-time trips to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The fifth brings the Tigers' record to 20-2, including 7-2 in the SEC, which marks just the 12th time in program history they have won that many games in a single season. And they still have nine regular-season contests left to play. Last year, they didn't win their 20th game until March 2.
"This is one of the hardest places in the country to get a win, but we fought. We fought," senior guard Samir Doughty, who missed two days of practice with an illness, told the Auburn Sports Network after the game. "We just trusted what coach had planned for us and trusted each other. We knew that we were capable of making a run. We just had to stay together."
Like they did last week at Ole Miss, the Tigers trailed by double digits in the second half. They hit only two field goals during a stretch of more than seven minutes, which allowed the home team to 20-6 run and take an 11-point lead with less than six minutes remaining in the second half.
And like they did last week at Ole Miss, the Tigers climbed all the way back to force overtime. The home team mustered only five more field goal attempts after going up 11 and missed all of them, scoring only four points from the free throw line down the stretch.
A J'Von McCormick 3-pointer and a trio of layups from him, Isaac Okoro (14 points) and Anfernee McLemore (11) keyed a 12-1 run that tied the game.
Auburn made only 1 of 5 shots in the extra period, but Doughty (23), McCormick (16) and Danjel Purifoy (10) combined to make 8 of 9 free throws in the narrow victory.
"They say it's better to be lucky than good sometimes," Pearl said. "We certainly have been fortunate."
Here are three takeaways:
1. Maybe McCormick should stick with No. 55.
Auburn trailed 59-50 with a little more than nine minutes remaining when the senior's No. 5 jersey was ripped completely down the right seam. It doesn't seem that the team travels with extras, so the 6-foot-0, 185-pound point guard had to play the rest of the game in a spare No. 55 jersey that looked about two sizes too big.
He looked pretty darn good doing it, too.
"When switched put on No. 55 and took off No. 5, that was the difference," Pearl said. "He all of a sudden started playing like he has to for us to win. Made shots, made defensive plays, got fouled, made his free throws."
McCormick had scored only four points at the time, and didn't hit his first basket in the second half until there was only 5:30 to play. But he was practically unstoppable from there. He hit a 3 to get the Tigers back within single digits, two free throws and a fastbreak layup to tie the game at 66, and another 3 to give them a one-point lead with less than two minutes to play.
The senior point guard scored two more points in overtime and finished with 16 to go along with six rebounds and three assists to just two turnovers.
"Coach said that's the number he has to wear for the rest of the season," Doughty said of McCormick's switch to No. 55. "So I wouldn't be surprised if that's the number he tried to wear. But he definitely stepped up."
2. Attacking the basket keyed Auburn's comeback.
The Tigers just kept hoisting them up. It didn't matter that they're one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, hitting only 31.2 percent of their looks from deep this season, nor that the Razorbacks are the nation's best at defending the arc, holding teams to a paltry 24.7 percent.
Seven straight Auburn between the 13:42 and 9:32 marks of the second half were 3-pointers. Purifoy made one, but Doughty, Okoro, Jamal Johnson, Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge combined to miss the rest.
The visitors entered that sequence leading 45-41. They exited it trailing 59-50. Auburn needed to get to the basket, and it finally did.
McCormick hit two 3-pointers down the stretch, as well as two free throws when he was fouled on another attempt, but the key to the comeback was getting downhill.
The visitors went on a 25-11 run through the final six minutes of regulation and in overtime. Seventeen of those points were scored on either layups or drives to the basket that resulted in foul shots.
3. Mason Jones dropped 40, but Auburn's defense locked down late in halves.
One of the Tigers' greatest strengths on defense this season has been their ability to shut down their opponents' leading scorer. Those players averaged just 11.9 points on 33.5 percent shooting through the first 21 games of the season.
Ole Miss' Breein Tyree mustered just eight points last Tuesday. Kentucky's Nick Richards scored only seven Saturday.
Arkansas' Mason Jones, though, scored 40. He hit 12 of 24 shot attempts, 5 of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 16 free throws. He had a chance to win the game in regulation, but he made only 1 of 2 free throw attempts. He had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds of the overtime period, but he couldn't get his leaner to fall.
Ultimately, Jones didn't get much help. Desi Sills scored 14 and Adrio Bailey scored 10, but the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer this season, Isaiah Joe, missed Tuesday's game after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the day, and the third, Jimmy Whitt Jr., missed all seven shot attempts and did not score.
Arkansas led by seven points with 6:16 remaining in the first half and 11 points with 5:30 remaining in the second half. Both times, the home team went the rest of the way without making a single field goal, going a combined 0-for-14 during those two stretches.
"This would have been a disappointing loss, because Isaiah Joe didn't play," Pearl said. "Obviously, Arkansas really wore down late. Mason Jones had 40 and was unstoppable, but, you know, I'm very happy with the win. We can play a lot better as a team. We can make each other better as a team. We can play tougher, we can play more physically, and we'll need to, because LSU comes in Saturday (11 a.m.), and they are the best team in the league."