AUBURN — The final day of Auburn's 2018 regular season was one of the best in program history. The Tigers defeated South Carolina and cut down the nets inside Auburn Arena, celebrating a share of their first SEC regular-season title since 1999.
The final day of Auburn's 2019 regular season won't be remembered the same way. The Tigers didn't have a shot to repeat as league champions. The best they could have done was claim No. 4 seed in next week's SEC tournament, and South Carolina took that away with a win over Georgia.
But Saturday will certainly be remembered — it marked the program's first win over a top-five program since Jan. 14, 1995.
Auburn upset No. 5 Tennessee 84-80 in the regular-season finale inside Auburn Arena. The sellout crowd didn't storm the court, but there were probably more than few fans who would have liked to.
"We don’t win it without the building being like it is," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said, "and I’m very proud."
Bryce Brown leapt onto the scorer's table, then escaped a mob of elated teammates to run up the steps of the bleachers to find his family in the crowd. Most of the fans in the arena waited around long enough for the senior guard to tell them "I love y'all" after the final game he'll ever play on the Plains.
When asked where Saturday's game ranked in his four-year career, Brown said, "I’d put this probably No. 3."
"ll say one is winning the SEC title," he said. "Then go back to my freshman year when we stormed the floor against Kentucky, I’d put this probably No. 3."
The win is the Tigers' best of the season by almost any metric. They have won four straight games and five of their last six. With Tennessee having just lost, Kentucky having just lost to Tennessee, and LSU is embroiled in off-court trouble, there might be no hotter team in the conference right now.
The Tigers (22-9, 11-7 SEC) already went through their rough patch this season, losing five of eight games between Jan. 19 and Feb. 13. After four straight wins, including an upset of the Vols (27-4, 15-3), it certainly feels like they're peaking at the right time going into the postseason.
"Like we've been preaching all year, we're just trying to get closer to playing our best basketball around this time," point guard Jared Harper said. "I think around this time it matters most going into SEC tournament play and going into NCAA tournament play. I know that we're going to get ready for the opportunity."
Grant Williams, who finished with a game-high 25 points, tied it for Tennessee with 4:49 remaining in the second half, making a layup through contact and the free throw to complete a three-point play.
From there, every ball seemed to bounce Auburn's way.
Harper made one 3-point, then another the next time down the court. The second one looked like it was tipped in by center Anfernee McLemore and may have even been basket interference, but the officials called it a trey and never reviewed the play.
Tennessee's Admiral Schofield responded with a 3-point, and Williams swatted Harper's driving layup attempt the next time down the floor. But rather than going back to the Volunteers hands, the ball bounced right to Samir Doughty, who made the trey that put the Tigers up six with 1:13 remaining.
Auburn needed only six free throws from there to secure the victory.
Chuma Okeke had 22 points and nine rebounds, while Harper and Brown each scored 16 points. Harper added eight assists.