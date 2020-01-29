Auburn basketball: Pearl will explore changing Tigers' starting lineup

AUBURN — Winning in double-overtime on the road is exciting enough, but Auburn did it despite trailing by 19 in the first half.
The Tigers had to erase a 17-point halftime deficit to get Wednesday's 83-82 double-overtime win at Ole Miss.
It’s the third-largest comeback in program history, and the first time in 102 games that an SEC road team has won after trailing by at least 17 points at halftime.
But it does also beg this question: if the Tigers are capable of playing that well in the second half and in overtime, how did they ever fall behind by 19 points in the first place?
“When we can get into people’s bench, when it gets late, when fatigue becomes a factor, I think our conditioning has shown that we can play through those things,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. “When everybody’s fresh and everybody’s furious — start of games, start of halves — we struggle.
“I don’t know. I may have to adjust the starting lineup a little bit. Obviously, that group has not played well, that starting group. So I’ll give that some thought. That’s a possibility for Saturday.”
Auburn has started the same five players in 19 of 20 games this season — point guard J’Von McCormick, shooting guard Samir Doughty, small forward Isaac Okoro, power forward Danjel Purifoy and center Austin Wiley. Anfernee McLemore started in place of Purifoy in the other game, Jan. 18 at Florida.
The Tigers got off to an awful start in that game too, though. They missed 15 of their first 16 shots and trailed by as many as eight points in the first 10 minutes.
That’s been a problem throughout this season. In 13 games since the start of December, Auburn has shot just 32.3 percent through the first 10 minutes of games and has a scoring margin of minus-9 during that span.
Over the last 30 minutes of regulation (plus overtime) in those same 13 games, the Tigers shot 45.2 percent and had a scoring margin of plus-77.
On Tuesday, in a passionate halftime speech to the team, Pearl said, “I’m not changing the starting lineup, all right? We’re minus-14, starters. We’re minus-14, OK? I AIN’T CHANGING IT! I’m sticking with my boys. I’m sticking with you, and I’m sticking with you and you and you. You hear me?”
They must have. After scoring 15 of the team’s 20 points in the first half on 4-for-20 shooting, McCormick, Doughty, Okoro, Purifoy and Wiley combined to score 49 of the team’s 63 points in the second half and in overtime on 14-for-26 shooting.
"The kids battled. They all played so hard, even though we didn’t always play well," Pearl said. "Adversity does reveal character. I have a high-character team. I do. I’ve got some veterans We didn’t quit."
That didn’t stop the head coach from saying after the game that he would explore adjusting the starting lineup he said at halftime that he wasn’t going to change. One second-half comeback doesn’t solve a season’s worth of issues with slow starts. Auburn wasn’t able to come back against Alabama and Florida just two weeks ago.
No. 13 Kentucky, which comes to Auburn Arena on Saturday at 5 p.m., is better than all three of those opponents.
There are no obvious changes to make, though. The bench — which consists of primarily McLemore, Memphis transfer Jamal Johnson and freshmen Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge — has played only 28.7 percent of the team’s minutes this season, per KenPom. That’s the lowest total of any of Pearl’s 12 seasons as a head coach in the SEC (six at Tennessee, six at Auburn).
McLemore was Auburn’s leading scorer against the Rebels with a career-high-tying 19 points in 29 minutes. That was his seventh game in double digits this season. Johnson, Flanigan and Cambridge have just six together. None of them played more than 11 minutes Tuesday, and none scored. They all checked out of the game for good with more than six minutes to play in the second half.
“They all can make open shots,” Pearl said Monday. “Think about a couple of shots that Jamal made, let's say, at South Alabama. I know I'm going way back, but I mean, he doesn't make those shots, we don't win that game, you know? And at different times, Al, whether it be Vanderbilt or there was a game earlier, just really played well.
“So you'd love them to be more consistent. But know that they'll probably not be. That's why they're coming off the bench.”
You also have to consider who they’re coming off the bench behind, Pearl said. That would be Doughty and Okoro, who are not only Auburn’s two leading scorers this season, but “two of the best defensive guards in our league and maybe in the country.” It’s why they lead the team playing 32.1 and 31.3 minutes a game.
Pearl did say Tuesday that the Tigers have “got to get better point guard play” after McCormick and Doughty, who split all the minutes at that spot, combined for five assists and 12 turnovers against Ole Miss. That’s been a problem throughout SEC play, during which that senior duo has a 46-46 assist-to-turnover ratio.
But the only other point guard Auburn has on the roster, true freshman Tyrell Jones, hasn’t been a part of the regular rotation since a Nov. 18 game against Colgate.
So maybe Pearl and his staff will decide that McLemore might be better as a spark to the starting lineup rather than a spark off the bench, whether that be for Purifoy at power forward or Wiley at center. Or maybe they won’t make a change at all — they didn’t going into the second half on Tuesday, and look what happened.