Normally, Bruce Pearl said, he would have Chuma Okeke inbound the ball. That is usually the power forward’s responsibility.
But with only three seconds remaining on the shot clock and 27.1 seconds remaining on the game clock in a tie game, the fifth-year Auburn coach felt he needed more height on the receiving end. So the pass went in to the 6-foot-8 Okeke on the left wing.
The sophomore caught the ball, gathered and launched a 3 from Jared Harper-range. Twenty-five seconds of lockdown defense later, Okeke and his teammates were celebrating a hard-fought, 78-75 victory over Georgia on the floor at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.
“Coach just called the play call. I’m glad he had enough faith in me and trust in me. My teammates had trust in me, too,” Okeke said of his game-winning 3-pointer. “He just said, if they sag off of me, shoot the shot.”
He did, and the Tigers claimed their fourth consecutive win over the Bulldogs dating back to last season — a feat the program had not accomplished since 1979-80.
It didn’t look at the start of the game like Auburn (19-9, 8-7 SEC) would need those type of heroics on the road at Georgia (10-18, 1-14). The visitors got off to a fast start, putting together their third-highest scoring half of the season and taking a 10-point lead into halftime.
But the team that erupted for 50 points in the first half mustered only 28 in the second. Georgia used a 13-0 run to turn a 12-point second-half deficit into a one-point lead with 11:07 remaining.
A 6-0 run gave the Tigers a six-point lead with less than three minutes remaining, but a 9-3 run capped by a Nicolas Claxton 3 tied the game at 75 apiece with 54.1 seconds to go.
The Bulldogs blocked two shots in the paint before Pearl called timeout and drew up the play that resulted in Okeke’s go-ahead 3-pointer. The Tigers played such stout defense over the final 26 seconds that the home team didn’t get a shot off until after the final buzzer had already sounded.