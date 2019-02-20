AUBURN — It was the type of game that had fans making football jokes.
Auburn led by three touchdowns early in the first half. It took more than seven minutes for Arkansas to put a field goal on the scoreboard and nearly 10 to get a touchdown. You almost wondered how long after the game Bret Bielema might get served his walking papers.
The final margin was two touchdowns and three field goals — Tigers 79, Razorbacks 56. Bruce Pearl talked before the game about how important it was to “get the ones you can get” in SEC play at this point in the season, and boy, did Auburn get one Wednesday night against Arkansas.
It was the type of game the Tigers were dying to play. So many of its recent opponents — Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt — slowed the game down on offense and played well on defense, holding Auburn to 76, 55 and 64 points, respectively.
Arkansas, though, plays “40 minutes of hell” and “helter skelter,” as Pearl described it before the game. The Razorbacks tried to run with the Tigers, and they ended up getting run right out of the gym.
The home team opened the game on a 22-1 run and built a 30-point advantage before the visitors even reached double digits on the scoreboard. The Tigers went into halftime with more made 3s (10) than the Razorbacks had made field goals (8) and finished the game 17 for 33 from beyond the arc — just one shy of a season-high 18 made 3s set against South Alabama in the season opener.
“In the huddle, Jared (Harper) came up to us and was like, ‘When was the last time we started out to a big open run?’ I was like, ‘early in the season,’” center Anfernee McLemore said. “He kind of just brought us together to try to make a big run in the beginning, and we did it.”
Here are three takeaways from the blowout win:
1. Making up for deficiencies
The most impressive aspect of Wednesday’s 23-point victory might be the fact that Auburn was far from perfect and was still able to win by a margin that large.
The Tigers committed 21 turnovers, which is their second-highest total in any game this season. Arkansas turned those into 18 points. The home team also hit just 10 of 20 free throws, continuing their season-long struggle from the charity stripe. At one point during the first half, it went more than four minutes without making a field goal.
The Razorbacks got as close as 17 points down during that stretch. Then Chuma Okeke hit a 3 that sparked a 13-0 run, and Auburn never led by fewer than 20 points at any point during the final 28 minutes of the game.
That was the story Wednesday. Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, in his opening comments after the game, said “McLemore hit a 3-point shot, then it kind of snowballed.” He was referring to the first shot of the game.
“I mean, we just play our game plan,” McLemore said. “We shoot a lot, and hopefully we make a lot. I feel like anybody on the court can make a 3, you know, one through five, honestly. I think that really just, you know, kind of gives everybody a lot of freedom on the court, so when you’re open you can take that shot.”
Auburn finished the game 26 of 54 from the floor (48.1 percent) and 17 of 33 from beyond the arc (51.5 percent), the latter of which is its third-best mark in any game this season, behind only a win over Alabama and loss at Mississippi State. The 17 made 3s are the program’s most in SEC play during Pearl’s tenure.
Bryce Brown led all scorers with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting (5 for 8 from 3), and McLemore (13), Okeke (11) and Jared Harper (10) also finished in double-figures in a game where every member of the rotation other than Danjel Purifoy scored at least three points.
“Our defense didn’t do a good job of getting out there and finding their shooters,” Anderson said. “We know they can go on a run, and they they can really go off, and they did tonight. And we couldn’t make any shots.”
2. Defense shines
Auburn’s offense was firing on all cylinders as it went on separate runs of 22-1 and 13-0 in the first half, but the defense deserves as much credit as the offense — Auburn has now held five of its last six opponents under 65 points.
3. Trading places
Dunbar started in place of Doughty for the first time this season and scored eight points on 3-for-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Doughty came off the bench and played an all-around game with six points, four rebounds and two assists.