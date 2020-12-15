Auburn basketball: Flanigan sparks second-half surge in win over Texas Southern

AUBURN — Bruce Pearl said Texas Southern would look like an SEC opponent inside Auburn Arena on Tuesday.
It’s coached by Johnny Jones, who was LSU’s coach from 2012-17. It features one of the biggest and most experienced rosters in the entire country, ranking 52nd and seventh nationally in those categories, respectively, per KenPom.
It gave a young Auburn team all it could handle, too, especially early on. The visitors even led by one at halftime.
But Allen Flanigan didn’t play much in that first half after picking up two fouls. His return in the second helped Auburn pull away for a third consecutive victory by the score of 80-63.
“It was very frustrating, picking up two fouls early and having to sit,” Flanigan said. “But I had a lot of enthusiasm with my guys, just talking to them and keeping them motivated. In the second half, I told him in the locker room that I had them.”
Here are three things we learned:
1. Allen Flanigan equals Isaac Okoro?
Center Babatunde Akingbola made that comparison before the start of the season. Pearl backed it up when he dubbed Flanigan as the team’s best on-ball defender.
But what made Okoro so special — and worthy of being the No. 5 overall NBA Draft pick — aside from his defense was his body control and scoring touch around the rim.
Flanigan put that on full display Tuesday. He was limited to only three minutes in the first half, but he made up for lost time in the second, slicing to the rim for basket after basket.
The sophomore guard was also one of the engines of the 18-2 second-half run, converting a pair of difficult three-point plays through contact and hitting a 3-pointer. He did it playing point guard, which is a position he has not played much during his career.
“We were really aggressive. Guys didn’t back down,” Flanigan said. “Guys crashed the boards, and we just fought back the whole time. That was a nice couple of minutes there, just giving it all we had.”
Flanigan finished with a game-high 18 points, with 15 of those coming after halftime. He made six of 12 shots from the floor, two of six 3-point attempts and four of seven free throws. He also chipped in three rebounds and two steals and finished plus-18 in a game Auburn (4-2) won by 17.
2. Defense made all the difference in the second half
The reason Texas Southern led at halftime is because it was able to get whatever shots it wanted on offense. The visitors went into the break shooting 57.7 percent from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
That flipped after halftime — the visitors shot just 40 percent from the floor, made only one of four 3-pointers and went to the free throw line just twice. Auburn outscored them 41-23.
“I just thought the effort was there, physicality was there,” Pearl said.
3. JT Thor’s massive length is a game-changer
The freshman’s numbers Tuesday don’t jump off the page like Flanigan’s, Justin Powell’s or Jaylin Williams’. He scored only seven points on 2-for-6 shooting (3 of 4 from the free throw line).
Powell continued his hot streak, scoring 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting (despite making only one 3-pointer) and chipped in seven rebounds and six assists. Williams also scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting to go along with six boards, two blocks and two steals.
Thor, though, seemed to make a significant impact even without a ton of offense. His 7-foot-3 wingspan was constantly in the way of Texas Southern on both ends of the floor. He also chipped in seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks and tied Flanigan at plus-18.
Five of those rebounds were offensive, which was a significant factor in Auburn’s win — it turned 15 into 22 second-chance points.
“The key for our team is when JT Thor does what he does tonight,” Pearl said. “You could see how popular a player JT is because you saw when he started flying around and making plays, the whole bench lit up like crazy.”