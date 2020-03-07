Auburn basketball: Doughty lifts Tigers to road win, No. 2 seed in SEC tournament

Samir Doughty turned his back to the basket, both arms outstretched with three fingers showing on each hand, and tapped his right bicep three times.
The game wasn't close to over at that point. There was still 13:43 showing on the game clock. But the result had been decided. Doughty was going to make sure of it.
That celebration followed the senior guard's fifth 3-pointer of the game. He had 23 points at that point. He finished with a game-high 32 — one off his career-high.
No. 17 Auburn won 85-63 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. It's the program's fifth straight victory over Tennessee and, coupled with Florida's loss to Kentucky, earned the Tigers the No. 2 seed in next week's SEC tournament.
Auburn's first game in Nashville will be Friday at 6 p.m.
"We needed this win. We knew how important this game was," Doughty told the Auburn Sports Network after the game. "We knew it was going to be a tough environment, but we fought. We fought. I give a lot of credit to my teammates."
The most recent of those victories before Saturday came Feb. 22 in Auburn, when the home Tigers erased a 17-point halftime deficit with an 18-0 run. The Volunteers tried to return the favor on their home court in the rematch. They trailed by the same margin with 13:29 left to play in the second half, then reeled off a 14-3 run to make it a six-point game.
A technical foul called against Anfernee McLemore — and the two free throws and made 3-pointer Tennessee turned it into — played a key role, same way a pair of technicals called against Auburn's bench did in Tuesday's loss to Texas A&M.
But the Tigers survived this run. Doughty made a 3, Isaac Okoro got into the lane for a layup, and J'Von McCormick scored seven of nine points during a three-plus minute stretch.
Auburn finished the regular season 25-6 overall and 12-6 in the SEC, which is three more overall wins than last year and one more in conference play.
This marks the fourth straight year that the Tigers will enter the SEC tournament on the heels of the victory in its regular-season finale.
"Like (head coach Bruce Pearl) said before the game, it starts now," McCormick said. "It's win or go home, so that's what we tried to do tonight, and it's going to give us good confidence going into the tournament."
Here are three takeaways:
1. If the Tigers can shoot like that in the postseason, watch out
The last time Auburn went on the road, last Saturday at Kentucky, it made its first four 3-pointers then missed 25 of its final 30. Tuesday against Texas A&M, Auburn fell behind big in the first half because they made only 3 of 15 from deep.
Against Tennessee, the Tigers started hot and stayed that way almost throughout. Doughty, Okoro and McCormick combined to make three of the team's first five attempts. The visitors went into halftime 6 of 16 from deep. They went 8 of 16 in the second half.
"Samir hit a late one. Danjel (Purifoy) hit a tough one. But the rest of them wide-ass open shots," Pearl said. "And they made them. They knocked them down."
2. Foul trouble could have told the story, but it didn't.
The technical foul on McLemore could have changed the outcome of the game, even though Auburn led by 11 points when it happened.
That was McLemore's fourth foul. He fouled out five minutes later. Austin Wiley committed his fourth foul with 10:22 left in the second half. Okoro did the same less than 30 seconds after that.
"We had a really good officiating crew tonight," Pearl said. "I guess the official didn't like the way Anfernee reacted to the no-call, and he got hit. I didn't see it."
3. The ever-present Doughty gives Auburn a chance every time out.
Doughty sort of had a sense that a good day might be in the cards on Saturday. The senior guard made about 18 straight 3-pointers during shootaround on Friday,. "The rim felt wide," he said.
But even he couldn't have predicted that he would score 32 points, make 10 of 17 shoots (including a career-high eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Or maybe he could have. Doughty rarely lacks confidence on the court. The shoulder shimmies after made 3s and head shakes after turning an opponent over are clear evidence of that.
"Samir Doughty — that basket had to look like it was as big as the ocean," Pearl said.