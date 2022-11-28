 Skip to main content
Auburn announces Hugh Freeze as next football coach

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze celebrates the 56-20 win over Eastern Michigan with the championship trophy in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile Ala. (Mike Kittrell/AL.com)

AUBURN — Auburn University announced this evening that Hugh Freeze has been named the school's head football coach.

The announcement was part of a news release that arrived at 5:19 p.m. and was attributed to athletics director John Cohen, who himself was hired recently.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.