Auburn 78, Mississippi State 71: Tigers give Bruce Pearl his 600th win

Fans rose to their feet, jubilant. Dylan Cardwell and J.T. Thor got airborne for a high-five at center court. Bruce Pearl danced. Fans and players held up signs celebrating the coach's 600th career victory.
Saturday was a weird day inside Auburn Arena, and that's saying something during a season played amid a pandemic. It was the final day of the regular season, but there was no senior day ceremony (the Tigers don't have any) or SEC tournament seeding implications (the Tigers aren't going). The season is over. Sharife Cooper missed a fourth straight game because of injury.
But despite all that, Auburn got to have a little fun. It defeated Mississippi State 78-71, giving the team something to feel good about going into the offseason.
"We finished on a high note," Pearl said.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Auburn saved some of its best for last
The first half followed a script similar to some of the Tigers' (13-14, 7-11 SEC) most disappointing losses this season — they led almost throughout, but a late run gave the Bulldogs (14-13, 8-10) the lead going into the break.
But there was no disappointment at the end of this one. Auburn outscored Mississippi State 46-37 after halftime.
There were some great individual performances. Allen Flanigan didn't come off the court in the second half, finishing with a team-high 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Jaylin Williams was right behind him with 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Jamal Johnson scored 14 points on four made 3s and finished with seven assists to just two turnovers.
The Tigers did a lot of the team stuff well, too — the turned the ball over only nine times, scored 17 points off Mississippi State turnovers, won the rebounding battle 40-34 and scored 20 second-chance points.
"It means a lot just having the confidence and just being happy going into the offseason," Flanigan said. "You don’t want to ever go into the offseason feeling down and bad just because of the last couple of games, how they unfolded. But just us getting that win tonight, that was a big one."
2. J.T. Thor could be a superstar next season
The 6-foot-10 forward’s unicorn potential was on full display during the final game of his rookie campaign. He scored 10 points, made a 3-pointer, and totaled nine rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal. He finished a team-high plus-12 in a game the Tigers won by seven.
Thor had a few games like that this season. He went off for 24 points and nine rebounds against Kentucky at Rupp Arena last month. He just didn’t do it consistently.
But that’s to be expected from a freshman, especially one who reclassified to join Auburn a year early. Flanigan and Williams went from end-of-rotation players as freshmen to two of the Tigers’ most consistent producers as sophomores, and Thor is already ahead of their pace. Imagine if he makes a similar type of leap.
"The potential for J.T. is through the roof, man," Flanigan said. "He can shoot the ball. He can put it on the floor. He can guard 1 through 5. Just him taking advantage of the weight room this summer during the offseason, him getting bigger and stronger, it’ll be a scary sight next season.
3. There is something else to celebrate
The record isn’t what anyone would have liked it to be, even after Saturday's win. But give Auburn credit for this:
During a season when positive COVID-19 tests, contact traces and multi-week pauses wreaked havoc on college basketball programs, the Tigers had zero interruptions related to the pandemic.
Cooper missed 11 games while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility and four more because of injury. Fellow freshman guard Justin Powell hasn’t played since Jan. 2 due to a concussion. The game against Mississippi State had to be made up Saturday after its original date on the schedule, Feb. 16, had to be postponed due to icy weather in Starkville.
But the Tigers didn’t have a game canceled or a player miss time due to COVID-19. The program hasn’t reported a positive test since July.
“I think it says a lot,” Pearl said. “Our kids did a good job of staying socially distant, of masking up, of making sure they took care of their hygiene and washing their hands and doing the things they needed to do. And yes, there were things that they had to sacrifice in order to stay COVID-free.”