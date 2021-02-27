Auburn 77, Tennessee 72: Three things to know as AU beats UT without Sharife Cooper

AUBURN — Not much has been going right for the Auburn basketball team of late. It entered Saturday’s game losers of six of its last seven and without leading scorer Sharife Cooper, who is battling injury.
But there is just something about Bruce Pearl vs. his former team.
The Tigers defeated Tennessee, ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, 77-72.
It’s the sixth straight victory for the Tigers (12-13, 6-10 SEC) over the Vols (16-7, 9-7) dating back to 2018 and second win over a ranked opponent at home this season.
The credit goes to Auburn's starters, each of whom finished in double figures as they combined to score all but two of the team's points.
"They did it with tremendous effort and energy. I was so proud of our guys in their preparation. It's obviously been tough this season, because we haven't had as much success as we would have liked, and we knew how young we were," Pearl said. "But you can see the kids just haven't quit. Somehow, we were the more excited team to play, which is really, really hard to do."
Here are three takeaways from the victory:
1. Auburn won exactly how Bruce Pearl said it would have to — with defense
The Tigers average 84 points in SEC games with Cooper compared to just 67.3 in the ones he missed. So, with him out a second straight game due to an ankle injury, Pearl knew one of his team’s biggest areas of struggle would be the key to its chances of winning.
Fortunately for Auburn, Tennessee is statistically one of the worst offensive teams in the SEC. Saturday’s game was a good example of why. The Vols shot 41.3 percent from the floor but made only 15 attempts inside the arc and went to the free throw line only 10 times.
Eleven makes on 28 attempts beyond the arc are what kept the visitors in the game, but they went only 5 of 16 from 3 after halftime.
Tennessee's 72 points tie for the fourth-fewest Auburn has held an opponent to in SEC play this season.
"I think our guys were a little more physical tonight. And I challenged them that way, to not get pushed around," said Pearl, who was fired by Tennessee after the 2010-11 season. "I think that physicality, our increased physicality, was the key to our better defense."
2. Jamal Johnson is the better emergency point guard because it lets Allen Flanigan do what he does best
The first two games Auburn had to play without both Cooper and Justin Powell, it turned to Flanigan to carry the load at point guard. He struggled mightily in both games, scoring a combined 10 points on 2-for-14 shooting with more turnovers (15) than assists (nine).
So on Saturday, Pearl and staff switched things up. The gave the bulk of the point guard minutes to Johnson, with Flanigan spelling him as he would Cooper. The junior steadied the ship on offense, scoring 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting (6 for 8 from the free throw line). He finished with three assists to just one turnover.
"That was the key to the game. He gets the game ball because of it," Pearl said. "It let Al Flanigan be Al Flanigan and be a dominant player off the ball as a scorer. That paid off for us."
Flanigan scored a team-high 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting and finished with three assists to just two turnovers.
3. The Tigers took what Tennessee gave them on offense
There have been plenty of games this season where Auburn given away too many points to opponents off turnovers and offensive rebounds. Saturday’s wasn’t one of them.
The Tigers recorded fewer turnovers (12-13) and more offensive rebounds (16-11) than Tennessee. They turned those opportunities into 10 and 19 points, respectively — 37.7 percent of their total in the game.
“We knew coming in that, in order to win, we were going to have to box out and try to crack down on their second-chance points," Flanigan said.