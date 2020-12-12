Auburn 74, Memphis 71: Three things we learned from the Tigers' basketball win Saturday

The best way to describe Auburn's game against Memphis in Atlanta on Saturday might be "chaotic."
Both teams are young, featuring mostly sophomores and freshmen. Both teams play a similar style of basketball, which meant a lot of full-court pressure, running transition and 3-point attempts inside an empty State Farm Arena.
But it was Bruce Pearl's Tigers that did enough of the little things right. The last of Allen Flanigan's two free throw attempts in the final second rolled around the rim and fell in, and that was enough to ensure a 74-71 victory.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Justin Powell is a certified bucket
How did the freshman guard respond to a 26-point effort in the first start of his career last Friday against South Alabama? By scoring another 26 points in his second start.
Powell was Auburn’s only offense at the beginning, scoring the team’s first 11 points. He didn’t score again the remainder of the first half, but a four-point play to open the second half got him rolling again.
He made 9 of 13 shots from the floor, 4 of 6 from behind the arc, and 4 of 6 free throws.
About the only thing he didn't do well was take care of the ball, recording just two assists compared to five turnovers.
2. Auburn did a much better job of establishing the offense inside
Auburn took advantage of an opportunity to shoot over South Alabama’s zone defense in last Friday’s win, making 22 of 41 3-pointers in a 90-81 win. Still, Pearl wanted more than just eight 2-pointers on 13 attempts.
His team found a way to do that Saturday. The 3s weren’t falling – 6 of 24 – but Auburn made 21 of 36 shots from inside the arc and matched Memphis 36-36 in the paint.
Flanigan scored 13 of 16 points either at the basket or from the free throw line.
3. Jaylin Williams is a high-impact playmaker
The scoring numbers don't jump off the page (six points on 3 of 8 shooting), but that's just part of what Williams provides.
The sophomore power forward dished out eight assists with only one turnover on a night where Auburn's point guards struggled in that area. He also had three rebounds and two blocked shots.