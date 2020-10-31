Auburn 48, LSU 11: Three things we learned as three turnovers fuel historic rivalry rout

AUBURN — Saturday’s victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium wasn’t just big for the home team during the course of the 2020 season. It was historic in the context in a rivalry that dates back 119 years.
Auburn defeated LSU 48-11 to snap a three-game losing streak in the series. That’s the most points the Tigers have ever scored against LSU in 55 meetings, topping the previous mark of 41 (1999, 2014).
Auburn won both those games by 34 points. Its 37-point margin of victory Saturday is also its largest against LSU.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Win the turnover battle, win the game
Auburn actually trailed in this all-important battle early, after LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. knocked a ball away from Seth Williams on a catch inside the 5-yard line. But the deficit didn’t last long — the home team forced three turnovers over the final three quarters.
Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett came up with the first, intercepting LSU quarterback T.J. Finley three plays after Williams’ fumble. His would-be touchdown was called back after replay review ruled he stepped out of bounds at the 4, but the play still led to Auburn’s first touchdown.
And while Pritchett didn’t score, Auburn’s defense didn’t leave Saturday’s game without crossing the goal line: defensive end Derick Hall forced a Finley fumble late in the second quarter, and nickelback Christian Tutt picked up the loose ball and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown that put Auburn up 14-0.
Defensive linemen Daquan Newkirk and Big Kat Bryant completed the turnover trifecta early in the third quarter, on LSU’s first play after Auburn extended its lead to 28-3. Newkirk tipped a Finley pass, Bryant intercepted it, and Tank Bigsby ran for a 2-yard touchdown five plays later.
Auburn held LSU to 347 total yards and recorded a season-high four sacks. The Tigers are 35-9 under coach Gus Malzahn when it wins the turnover margin and 18-4 when they have at least three takeaways.
2. Chad Morris' offense beginning to find stride
LSU entered Saturday’s game with the third-worst defense in the SEC, but that shouldn’t take away from how thoroughly the offense dominated.
Auburn’s defense sparked the victory. The offense turned the game into a historic rout.
It did everything Malzahn and Morris have said they wanted it to do. It was balanced — Nix completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and the rushing attack racked up 206 yards and three scores on 4.7 yards per attempt.
Nix led the way with 81 yards on 11 carries. Bigsby rushed 15 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense was explosive, too. Auburn totaled eight plays of 15 more yards, none bigger than Nix’s 91-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Most importantly, the offense was efficient. Auburn converted 7 of 10 third downs while the starters were in the game. It scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives from late in the second quarter through the start of the fourth. The one just before halftime that made it a 21-0 game covered 99 yards on eight plays.
And if that wasn't enough, tight end J.J. Pegues caught three passes for 29 yards.
3. Eli Stove equals stability
That’s what Malzahn said when the senior wide receiver returned from injury against South Carolina three weeks ago, and it’s hard to argue with him. Stove entered Saturday’s game with the highest catch rate in the conference, per SEC StatCat.
He was integral to Auburn building its lead. Stove was the target on one-third of Nix’s 15 first-half throws, exclusively on screen and flat passes close to the line of scrimmage, and he caught all of them for 64 yards.
One, for 38 yards, helped set Auburn up in the red zone. Williams fumbled the ball on the ensuing play, but when Pritchett got the offense the ball back, it was Stove who scored a 9-yard touchdown. Another catch moved the chains on third-and-four.
Stove is now averaging more than five catches and nearly 50 yards a game since returning from injury.