Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28: Three things we learned as the Tigers rallied at Ole Miss

A sigh of relief must have permeated through every inch of Auburn football's sideline when Matt Corral shuffled 4 yards past the line of scrimmage before finally unleashing his attempt at a game-winning touchdown pass, making the play moot even before Jordyn Peters picked it off.
The Tigers made mistakes. They struggled on defense at times throughout a rainy afternoon. But thanks to some heroics from two of their most important players on offense, they survived for a 35-28 victory that improves their record to 3-2 at the midway point of the season.
Here are three things we learned:
1. The Bo Nix-Seth Williams connection is just fine
So much was made of the quarterback and wide receiver arguing on the sideline during a loss at South Carolina last week. Members of ESPN’s "College GameDay" crew cited that as a reason for picking Ole Miss to win Saturday.
But everyone at Auburn, from coach Gus Malzahn down to the players, described it as nothing more than a tense moment between two of the most competitive people on the roster. And they turned out to be right.
Nix completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Williams caught eight balls for 150 yards and that score.
"Two great minds are always going to bump heads; you’re just going to get over it," Williams said. "It was nothing to worry about, just me and him – just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”
And it came at the must crucial point in the game. Auburn trailed by one point with less than two minutes remaining. Nix threw a sideline pass to Williams on first-and-10 from Auburn's 42 and the wide receiver caught it between two defenders, turned upfield and ran the ball 58 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
"I think any great quarterback and wide receiver duo, they have their discussions and they have their times to where they need to get certain things fixed. Me and Seth, as good as we are, we have those conversations to make sure each other is perfect," Nix said. "We came out today and just played with each other, and sure enough at the end of the day, I throw the ball to him and he makes a big play. So there’s no confidence lost in each of us. We both know that we’re going to come out and play extremely well."
2. The defense can still put a lid on a stadium
On paper, Saturday's game looked like a potentially bad matchup for Auburn's defense.
The Tigers gave up at least 235 passing yards and a touchdown in its first three games before slowing down South Carolina's Collin Hill last week (144 yards, 6 per attempt). Ole Miss put up at least 320 passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in its first three games before stumbling against Arkansas last week (200 yards, 5.3 per attempt).
But the most recent game each team played proved the harbinger of what was to come in Oxford. The Rebels gained 444 yards and scored 28 points, but that damage didn't come through the air – Corral completed just 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
That success defending the pass proved crucial after Williams' go-ahead touchdown – Ole Miss needed to go 75 yards in 71 seconds to tie the game, but made it only 46. Corral completed 2 of 6 passes for 16 yards and threw an interception on the final play from the 29-yard line.
"It wasn't perfect, but I think we did really solid based on how we prepared this week in practice," linebacker Owen Pappoe said.
Cornerback Roger McCreary deserves the game ball, as he held the SEC's leading receiver, Elijah Moore, to just 16 yards on five catches. He also intercepted a pass in the end zone and blew up a fake field goal attempt in the third quarter.
3. Little things continue to hold Auburn back
You never want to hear the long snapper’s name during a game. But Bill Taylor’s came up twice. First, he sent a ball over Auburn punter Oscar Chapman’s head in the third quarter, which set Ole Miss up with great field position.
More significantly, he had a bad snap on the point-after try following Auburn’s go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. That allowed Ole Miss to take a 28-27 lead on its next possession rather than tying the game.
Those are things this Auburn team can’t afford to do in a season where, especially over the previous three games, the line between winning and losing has been so thin. Those weren’t the only ones.
The Tigers failed to come away with points before halftime for the second straight week despite having 3:28 remaining and multiple timeouts. It took the offense 90 seconds to drive 20 yards, and it punted from just past midfield.
Tank Bigsby returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back on a holding penalty against Smoke Monday.
Auburn also avoided near disaster when the Ole Miss kickoff following its go-ahead touchdown may have bounced off Shaun Shivers’ left hand and into the end zone, where the Rebels recovered it. According to the SEC Network broadcast crew, officials at the league office briefly reviewed the play and determined the ball was not touched.
None of those mistakes ended up costing the Tigers in Oxford, but they could against better teams down the line.