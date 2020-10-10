Auburn 30, Arkansas 28: Three things we learned from the Tigers' fortunate victory

AUBURN — Disaster very nearly struck. Bo Nix tried to spike the ball after fumbling the snap, which is intentional grounding. Officials reviewed it, as if to see whether to see if it was a backward pass and therefore a fumble, which Arkansas recovered.
But the call on the field stood. Anders Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining.
Auburn survived at home 30-28 over the Razorbacks.
Here are three things we learned.
1. Special teams matter
Every coach in the country will tell you this. It can be easy to forget, but Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium was a stark reminder.
Special teams gave Auburn its first touchdown after a slow start on offense – safety Jordyn Peters blocked the fourth punt of his career late in the first quarter, and walk-on linebacker Barton Lester recovered the ball in the end zone for the touchdown.
Special teams are also why Arkansas didn’t take its first lead until late in the fourth quarter, and why that lead was only one point. It botched the snap on its first extra point, then failed on two-point conversions on its next two touchdowns.
That's why it only led by one when it did take the lead, rather than the four it could have if it had made three point-after tries. That's a big reason why Auburn won.
2. There are a lot of holes in Auburn’s pass defense
Arkansas punted on its first five drives, going three-and-out on three of them. Then, quarterback Feleipe Franks caught fire.
The Florida transfer completed 22 of 30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
3. The offense is, in fact, capable of establishing the run
That didn’t look to be the case against either Kentucky or Georgia. The Tigers ran 30 times for 91 yards in the opener and just 22 times for 39 last week.
But on Saturday the offense looked much more like the one of old. Auburn called 13 consecutive running plays during one point in the second quarter and didn’t pass the ball once during a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.
It’s possible that game plan was influenced by heavy rains and whipping winds, especially during the first half. Regardless, it was effective. An offensive line that seemed to settle on an Alec Jackson, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones and Brodarious Hamm alignment from left to right opened up plenty of holes in an Arkansas defense that came into the game allowing just 3.2 yards a carry, and Auburn hit them.
Freshman Tank Bigsby was the star, finishing with 146 yards on 20 carries. As a team, the Tigers ran for 259 on 41 carries.