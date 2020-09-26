Auburn 29, Kentucky 13: Three things we learned from the Tigers' season-opening win

AUBURN — There appeared to be a bit of restlessness early in the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium today.
Kentucky had just marched down the field to score a touchdown that put the visitors within two. Auburn's first two plays of the fourth quarter were uninspired, leading to a punt. The crowd of fewer than 18,000 was quiet.
But the Auburn defense, which struggled to get off the field at times throughout the game, provided the spark the Tigers needed. Safety Jamien Sherwood forced and recovered a fumble, setting up quarterback Bo Nix's first touchdown pass to Seth Williams. The Wildcats' next drive ended in an ill-fated fake punt attempt, which led to the second Nix-to-Williams connection.
That was the difference in No. 8 Auburn's 29-13 victory over Kentucky to open the 2020 season.
"Very proud of our team," coach Gus Malzahn said. "We talked about playing and fighting for 60 minutes. We honored coach (Pat) Dye today. We're going to do that the rest of the season. That's really what we talked about, and our guys did that."
Here are three things we learned:
1. Bo Nix to Seth Williams is a problem (for opposing defenses)
On the first play of the season, Auburn lined up five wide receivers around its sophomore quarterback and had him throw a quick pass to Williams over the middle.
The pass went through Williams’ hands, but the message seemed pretty clear — Chad Morris has built his Auburn offense around Nix, and there’s no doubt who the quarterback’s favorite target is.
The Tigers were far from perfect against Kentucky, but Nix looked confident and comfortable running the show, completing 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
"The game flow was a little bit slower so it was tough to stay in rhythm, but every time we were out there on the field, we did a good job of getting a few completions and starting drives off," Nix said. "I thought in the second half I was in rhythm and did a good job of taking completions and the receivers did a great job of getting open and catching the ball.
And while Williams did drop that first pass, he also showed that the connection between him and Nix hasn’t gone anywhere — the junior finished with six catches for 112 yards and a score. He climbed the ladder for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and if that one wasn’t impressive enough, he “Mossed” and flexed on Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph after catching a 4-yard fade over the top of his head early in the fourth quarter.
It was maybe the most important play of the game for Auburn — third-and-goal from the 4, clinging to a two-point lead — and just like it was to start last season, it was Nix to Williams.
"Once I started playing receiver and catching the ball, my coaches instilled in me that once the ball goes up, it's your ball," Williams said. "Don't let anybody take it from you. It's your ball.
2. The offensive line still isn’t getting much push in the running game
The more things change, the more they stay the same. The four starters around returning center Nick Brahms were the same, but Auburn’s struggles to consistently run the ball effectively were no different.
Three running backs combined to carry 20 times for 65 yards, which is an average of just 3.3 yards per attempt. Nix was maybe the most effective runner on the team with 34 yards on five carries (5.8).
It’s possible that it was a product of a new unit that didn’t get much time to build chemistry during the preseason, as Malzahn indicated that Auburn dealt with some practice absences up front. The Tigers also shuffled that group during the game — Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm started around Brahms, but Austin Troxell got some time at left tackle in place of Jackson, and Council shifted from right guard to left when redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones entered there.
"We've not had the same five all six weeks. So we felt like everybody deserved a chance to play," Malzahn said. "This will be a really good measuring stick for the offensive line, to kind of see how we did against a really solid defensive line. Hopefully we'll be able to get some more continuity, so we don't have to have rotations."
3. The defensive secondary hasn't missed a beat with four new starters
Auburn returned only one starter in the secondary, and he certainly looked the part Saturday. Christian Tutt finished with three tackles, a half a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry, and those stats don't tell the whole story. He appeared to be everywhere on the field at times.
And he wasn't the only member of a new-look defensive backfield that made huge plays. Cornerback Roger McCreary came up with a crucial interception on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the first half that he returned 100 yards for a would-be score (though was called back due to a targeting penalty called against defensive end Derick Hall), then forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Sherwood forced and recovered a fumble. Senior safety Jordyn Peters made the tackle on Kentucky's failed punt.
"To not have played football since January, we did amazing," Peters said.
There are certainly plenty of things that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will want to address in practice this week. Auburn allowed Kentucky to convert 8 of its first 11 third downs, including a 35-yard touchdown run from Kavosiey Smoke. A defensive line playing without stalwarts Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson recorded only three tackles for loss (though it did help hold an elite Wildcats rushing offense to just 3.6 yards per carry).
But three forced turnovers, plus a thwarted fake punt, go a long way.
"At the end of the day, we’re just depending on guys to do their jobs, play their gap, play their man," safety Smoke Monday said. "I feel like we came back down in the second half and played with that kind of fire that Auburn normally plays with."