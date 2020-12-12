Auburn 24, Mississippi State 10: Three things to know about AU showing up late to beat MSU

Auburn’s offense did, well, almost nothing through the first three quarters Saturday in Starkville. It had only 178 total yards and nine points entering the fourth.
So third-and-seven from the Tigers' own 8-yard line, clinging to a six-point lead, felt like it could be dangerous.
But a 25-yard pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams down the sideline changed everything. It was the spark for a 10-play, 95-yard drive that ended with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Williams and put the game's first touchdown of the game on the board.
That was the first of back-to-back, fourth-quarter touchdown drives for the Tigers, which propelled them to a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State and a 6-4 finish to the regular season.
Here are three things we learned from the offense’s performance:
1. Third-down failures nearly cost Auburn early
The reason the initial third-down conversion to Williams on that drive was so significant was not just that it sparked that drive; it was that it represented something the Tigers showed no ability to do before then.
The visitors converted just 2 of their first 12 third downs Saturday. They crossed midfield six times in their first eight drives, but passed the 40 on only half of those and had to settle for field goals on all of them. At one point, the offense went three-and-out three times in the span of five drives.
On that touchdown, drive, though, Auburn faced three third downs and converted them all. That includes the scoring play – it came on third-and-14 after a false start.
2. Tank Bigsby is the closer
Mississippi State immediately answered that first Auburn touchdown. A 65-yard kickoff return gave the offense great field position, and it capitalized with an 8-yard pass from Will Rogers to Austin Williams.
Quickly, it was back to being a six-point game again.
So Auburn turned the game over to its standout freshman running back, and he more than delivered. He carried on four straight plays, gaining 15, 15, 24 and 3 yards to get Auburn down to the 3-yard line.
Nix scored the 3-yard rushing touchdown that made it a two-touchdown game with just more than six minutes remaining.
Bigsby finished the game with a career-high 192 rushing yards on 26 carries.
3. Bo Nix hasn’t taken the step forward everyone expected
Bigsby’s late success makes you wonder why the offense didn’t feature him more early. Because, for a while, Nix passes led running back carries by a wide margin.
And until those two passes to Williams, the sophomore quarterback really did not play well at all. The final numbers weren’t pretty either – 15 of 32 for 125 yards.
The offensive line, which has been better in run blocking than pass protection all season, didn’t help. Injuries left it without both starting tackles Saturday, with Brenden Coffey making his first career start in place of Brodarious Hamm at right tackle. Nix spent much of the first half scrambling for his life away from pressure that was on him in the pocket immediately.
Still, if Auburn is ever truly going to start making strides on offense, it will need better from its quarterback.