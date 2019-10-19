FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A streak that started six years ago is now a new NCAA record.
Auburn made its 303rd straight extra point Saturday, surpassing the previous mark (302) that Florida State accomplished from 2012-16. It was already an SEC record.
Sophomore Anders Carlson kicked the NCAA record-clincher after the Tigers' third touchdown against Arkansas, a 48-yard completion from Bo Nix to Seth Williams in the third quarter.
He made one more a few minutes later (No. 304), but that's where the record will stay — Carlson missed No. 305 early in the fourth quarter.
The streak began in Nov. 9, 2013, at Tennessee. Then-place-kicker Cody Parkey missed an extra point after Auburn's first touchdown, then made the next seven in a 55-23 rout.
Carlson's older brother, Daniel Carlson, kept the streak alive throughout his career (2014-17), making an individual-record 198 of 198 attempts on his way to becoming the SEC's all-time leading scorer. Ian Shannon (5 of 5 in 2018) and Sage Ledbetter (2 of 2 this season) have also made extra points during the streak.
"I'm just a small part of that," Anders Carlson said on the Auburn Sports Network after the game.
The second-year Auburn place-kicker is now 74 of 75 on extra-point attempts so far in his career.