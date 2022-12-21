'Always my home:' Ex-Oxford standout Joiner returns to sign with Auburn

OXFORD — Bradyn Joiner has been of many minds about many things in his young life.
He rooted for Alabama, Auburn and Georgia at different times. The highly recruited offensive lineman they call “Franchise” played for Oxford and Auburn high schools.
His late godfather helped him lock on to a college choice, and Joiner has never been of divided mind about where home is.
The three-time, first-team all-state selection, rated by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 1 center prospect, returned to Oxford on Wednesday to sign his national letter of intent to play for Auburn University. He officially celebrated the next step in his football journey at Hubbard’s Off Main.
He held what he called a “mock signing” at Auburn High School, where he played his junior and senior seasons.
“I feel like signing in my hometown is a big opportunity for me, knowing that you always need to come back and show where you’re from,” Joiner said.
It’s been a thing for former Oxford players who transferred elsewhere to come back home and celebrate. Dee Ford, who transferred to St. Clair County before his freshman year, held his 2014 draft-night party at Pure nightclub.
Joiner played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Oxford, under then-Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge. Joiner was an All-Calhoun County and All-Region 6 pick as a freshman in 2019, when Oxford won its first state football title in 26 years and first ever in Class 6A. The Yellow Jackets won 5A titles in 1988, 1989 and 1993.
“That’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Joiner said. “Just playing with my brothers, the people I grew up with since little league football, playing with them was the best times.”
Joiner followed Etheredge to Auburn High,helping the Tigers go 22-5 over two seasons. The lost to Thompson in the 2022 Class 7A final.
“Coach Etheredge was the biggest reason why I went down there,” Joiner said. “Ever since I met Coach Etheredge, he’s always been my guy. He’s like another father figure to me, and I wanted to finish my high school career out with him.
“I feel like moving to Auburn was the best opportunity for me, because i always knew, once I was a sophomore, I wanted to go to Auburn. I didn’t want to go nowhere else, so I came down here and took a shot, and everything worked out just fine.”
How did Joiner lock on Auburn so young?
He came from a family of Alabama fans, and they impacted his preference for a time. Joiner’s godfather, the late Robert McCluney, changed all of that.
McCluney, who died Dec. 20, 2019, was a devoted Auburn fan and didn’t mind telling his godson every chance he could. McCluney reduced it to a nutshell when they watched the 2013 “Kick Six” Iron Bowl together.
“He was sitting in my living room, going crazy and saying, ‘That’s why you want to go to Auburn, right there,’” Joiner said.
Joiner’s preference for Auburn survived two head-coaching changes, from Gus Malzahn to Bryan Harsin to interim head coach Carnell Williams to newly hired Hugh Freeze.
Williams, who has served on Auburn’s staff since 2019, has been a constant. The former Auburn running back recruited former Oxford standouts like wide receiver Roc Taylor and will continue on Auburn’s staff, under Freeze.
Joiner called Freeze “a great guy.”
“I like him a lot,” Joiner said. “I liked him as soon as I saw him. He was going to be the next great coach at Auburn.
“I’ve talked to players who have played for him. They said they loved him. He loves his players and wants what’s best for them. Very Christian guy, the kind of guy you want to play for.”
The journey brought Joiner to Wednesday, back where it all started. He had the mock signing in Auburn “just for the community of Auburn and all of the love they’ve shown me,” he said.
Home, however, is home.
“Anniston/Oxford is always my home,” he said. “I came down so that all of my people could come to the signing event.”
Etheredge came up from Auburn to attend the ceremony.
“He is a kid that will be an instant impact,” Etheredge said. “His athleticism for hs size is freakish.
“I love him like he is my own, and I’m so proud of the young man he’s become.”