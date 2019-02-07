AUBURN — When news trickled out on Jan. 12 that Gus Malzahn had decided to make a change at running backs coach, the expectation that Tim Horton — who held that job for each of the past six seasons — would shift into an off-field role on Auburn’s staff.
On Wednesday, in Malzahn’s first public comments on the matter in nearly four weeks, the head coach revealed that would not be the case: Horton will not be a part of the Tigers’ staff in any capacity during the 2019 season, on or off the field.
“Tim did a very good job for us, he's a great person, which everybody knows and all that,” Malzahn said. “Tim decided that he's gonna do something different, and we wish him nothing but the best.”
It’s a quiet end to what, ultimately, was a very successful tenure on the Plains. Horton was Auburn’s running backs coach for more than half of the program’s nine-year stretch of having at least one 1,000-yard rusher.
Tre Mason rushed for a program-record 1,816 yards in Horton’s first season in 2013, and Cameron Artis-Payne (1,608 yards in 2014), Peyton Barber (1,016 yards in 2015), Kamryn Pettway (1,224 yards in 2016) and Kerryon Johnson (1,391 yards in 2017) followed him Michael Dyer and Ben Tate into Auburn’s 1,000-yard club over the next four seasons.
Add that quintet to Arkansas’ Darren McFadden, Felix Jones, Michael Smith and Knile Davis, and Horton coached nine different 1,000-yard rushers over 12 seasons in the SEC.
When Auburn entered the 2018 season with only junior Kam Martin, sophomore Malik Miller and freshmen JaTarvious Whitlow, Shaun Shivers, Asa Martin and Harold Joiner at running back — six players with a combined 977 career rushing yards between them — the assumption was that one of them would get over 1,000, because that had become the norm under Malzahn and Horton.
“We’ve got a couple on this team, now,” Horton said during fall camp. “Obviously, it gets down to opportunities and staying healthy and all those kinds of things, but there’s enough talent that we can have another 1,000-yard back. I’ll be disappointed if we don’t.”
That Auburn didn’t have another 1,000-yard back cannot be placed solely on Horton. The offense as a whole had one of the worst seasons of Malzahn’s tenure, both as offensive coordinator and head coach. And Whitlow might have gotten to that mark anyway had he not suffered an ankle injury late in a Week 8 win at Ole Miss — he left that game needing 374 yards over five games to get to 1,000, but he mustered only 161 to finish with a team-leading 787.
The reason Malzahn ultimately decided to make a change, though, seems to be recruiting. Whitlow led the team in rushing last season, and he played quarterback at LaFayette High, was recruited as a defensive back, signed as a three-star athlete and came to the Plains as a wide receiver before moving to that position during fall camp in 2017.
When four-star Wellington, Florida, athlete Mark-Antony Richards (ranked No. 90 in the class) signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, he became the program’s first top-100 recruit at running back since Johnson in 2015. Auburn’s other 2019 signee at the position, four-star December addition D.J. Williams, ranks No. 21 among running backs but 319th nationally.
The seven running backs the Tigers signed from 2016-18 — the three classes between Johnson and Richards/Williams — are as follows: