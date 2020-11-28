Alabama 42, Auburn 13: Three things we learned from the Tigers' lopsided Iron Bowl loss

TUSCALOOSA — It felt going in like No. 22 Auburn needed to play a perfect game to upset No. 1-ranked and 24-point favorite Alabama on Saturday. Maybe even deliver another dose of Iron Bowl magic, too.
But once DeVonta Smith sprinted past two flat-footed Tiger defenders for the 66-yard touchdown that put the Crimson Tide on the board midway through the first quarter, the outcome became almost inevitable. Alabama entered as the better team, and it showed it all four quarters.
Auburn lost 42-13 even without legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban on the opposite sideline, home after testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the Tigers’ fifth consecutive defeat in Tuscaloosa since their miraculous 2010 victory, with the Crimson Tide winning them by an average of 27.6 points.
Gus Malzahn is now 3-5 in Iron Bowls during his tenure.
"Bottom line, they were the better team tonight," he said. "We came in here with the mindset that we wanted to win the game. But to beat a team like that on the road, you've got to make plays. We didn't do that. We didn't play our best."
Here are three things we learned:
1. You can’t dink and dunk your way to a win over Alabama
Auburn waited until late in the first half to finally take its first shot deep down the field and it had it wide open. Seth Williams had two steps on the trailing defensive back. Bo Nix put the throw right on him. It would have been a no-doubt 58-yard touchdown.
And the junior wide receiver, from just down the road in Cottondale, dropped the pass.
That was the kind of play the Tigers needed to make. They attempted to establish the run-first game plan that set up so many big plays in wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee, but Alabama is far better than any of those teams.
Auburn, even with injured running back Tank Bigsby and right tackle Brodarious Hamm healthy enough to start, mustered just 57 rushing yards on 20 carries in the first half. It finished with just 120 on 42 carries (2.9 average).
Nix completed 12 of his first 20 passes before throwing an interception in the closing seconds, but they went for only 96 yards.
He had chances for more. The sophomore quarterback took a few intermediate shots to Williams and Anthony Schwartz down the seams, but Williams may have been grabbed on one and the other two sailed high. He finished the game 23 of 38 for 227 yards and two interceptions.
The Tigers went into halftime averaging 3.7 yards per play. The Crimson Tide averaged 8.8 and led 21-3.
Auburn’s first drive of the second half offered some semblance of hope. The defense got a stop, and Nix hit Shedrick Jackson for a 37-yarder that got offense to the Alabama 30. It was one of just three Tigers plays that went for 20 or more yards. The Crimson Tide hit seven.
Nix’s next throw, to Schwartz on a wheel toward the corner of the end zone, sailed long. The Tigers had to settle for a field goal.
2. Field goal attempts don’t cut it
The field goal attempt Auburn settled for on that first drive of the second half was a theme.
The offense drove past midfield five times. It didn’t score its first touchdown until there was just 4:39 remaining on a 1-yard Nix rush. Three of the first four times, it settled for field goal attempts, all of more than 40 yards. Nix threw an interception on the other.
Anders Carlson was one of the heroes of the 2019 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and he did make his first two kicks Saturday. But they cut Alabama’s lead to 11 and 15 points, respectively. The one he missed would have made it a 12-point game.
The first of those attempts came on a fourth-and-3 play. Malzahn said there was some discussion on the sideline to go for it, but the decision was made to put some points on the board rather than risk getting none.
That was never going to cut it against an Alabama team that scored six touchdowns on eight trips past midfield. At a certain point, more aggression is warranted.
3. Auburn’s defensive recipe didn’t work near as well against a much better offense
The Tigers’ biggest strengths on defense during their three-game winning streak were their ability to take away their opponents’ top wide receiver, keep the top on the coverage, hold up well in the red zone and create havoc with turnovers.
That proved much more difficult to do against an Alabama offense quarterbacked by a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Mac Jones actually started slow, completing just one of his first three passes. But once he hit Smith for that 66-yard touchdown, he was unstoppable. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Smith caught seven balls for 171 yards and two scores. John Metchie III had two scores, and Jahleel Billingsley added one.
Those five touchdowns are the most Auburn has allowed in a game since the last time it played an Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, when Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts combined to throw six.
Alabama went only 1 of 2 in the red zone, but that’s because four of those five touchdown passes were longer than 20 yards, and two were longer than 50. Alabama’s other touchdown, a Najee Harris run, was a 39-yarder.
The Crimson Tide also committed one turnover, but it wasn’t until it already led by 36 points early in the fourth quarter. And it came one play after Nix threw his second interception.
"We just didn't execute the way you're supposed to execute on certain plays," linebacker Owen Pappoe said. "We had bad eyes, bad technique, and it ended up hurting us. With a team like this, you've got to play perfect. The mistakes that we made, it cost us a lot."