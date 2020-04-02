A different kind of Tiger King: Malzahn, Auburn football settling into new routine

AUBURN — Gus Malzahn, the $49-million head coach of a Power 5 program in the SEC, had time to sit on the couch with his wife, Kristi, this past week and watch all seven episodes of “Tiger King” on Netflix.
There may be no better example of how unique a time this is for college football teams than that.
“You’re talking about a guy who’s been coaching for 30 years. You get up here at 6 o’clock and you don’t leave until late at night, and then you’re at home," Malzahn said in an interview with Andy Burcham posted to the school’s athletics website Thursday. “It’s been an adjustment. No doubt about it.”
Normally, Auburn would be just past the halfway point of spring practice. It was supposed to start on March 16. The annual A-Day spring game was set for April 11. It’s a busy time on the calendar.
But the last few weeks have been anything but normal for everyone. All sports across the country have been put on hold in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, a global health pandemic. Students are not on campus, but rather at home, where classes will be taught online into June. Until this past Monday, coaches weren’t allowed to meet with players even remotely.
They can now, though — the SEC notified its 14 schools last week that coaches would be allowed to meet virtually with players for up to two hours a week. Slowly but surely, Malzahn, his staff and their team are starting to settle into a new normal.
“It’s a little bit more natural today than it was two Mondays ago, but it’s still something new,” Malzahn said. “You’re finding out new information every day, whether it’s through the president or the university or the SEC office. There’s a routine now, but you have to be able to adjust. We’ve adjusted on a weekly basis, sometimes on a daily basis.”
Malzahn is trying to keep things as normal as possible. He and his staff still meet twice a week at the same times they usually would — 9 a.m. Monday to put together a plan and 9 a.m. Friday to touch base on how that plan is progressing. There’s also a recruiting meeting on Fridays that typically runs about an hour and a half.
The NCAA's Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period through May 31 on Wednesday, but coaches are allowed to connect with prospective student-athletes by phone.
The 54-year-old head coach is “not a big technology guy,” by his own admission, but he is comfortable enough now that he’s able to operate those meetings on Zoom. The most difficult thing right now is not being able to coach like he and his staff normally would be at this time, whether that be on the field, in meetings or in the weight room.
“What we’ve been doing so far on Mondays is just going down to the team room, acting like our team’s there, filming it and just giving them weekly updates,” Malzahn said. “Things like some safety measures from (team physician Dr. Michael Goodlett) about some tips, as far as that goes, then we talk about the week, how we’re going to operate.”
This week, the Tigers began what they refer as “install.”
“Just to get them in a routine, get used to hearing their assignment, what their expectations are,” Malzahn said. “And on their own, they can go out and do some of the drills that go with it. We’ll install it just like it’s our 15-day practice during the spring. That’s the way our coordinators will start.”
Offensive coordinator Chad Morris and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele are meeting virtually with their players every Monday and Wednesday, and players are also meeting with their respective position coaches for 30 minutes every Thursday.
Strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell is also part of those Monday meetings with players. Coaches are not allowed to require players to work out or observe what they do, but they are allowed to recommend drills and exercises they can do from home given that weight rooms and public gyms around the country have been closed by state orders.
It's not ideal, of course.
"Any time you’re going through something new, like we are, it’s all different. We’re out of our routines. But I really think we need to be thinking positive," Malzahn said. "I know for me, this is the longest I’ve spent with my family in a long time. That’s a true blessing."