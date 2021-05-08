Auburn-Montgomery wins Gulf South softball tournament, automatic NCAA berth at Choccolocco Park in Oxford

OXFORD — Auburn University-Montgomery won the Gulf South Conference tournament softball championship Saturday with an 8-2 victory over Mississippi College.
AUM (39-5) earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II regional tournament in Valdosta, Ga. The top-seeded Warhawks have won 19 straight games, beating four tournament challengers Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Choccolocco Park.
"The Gulf South Conference is such a strong conference. What an honor it is to be here, and what an honor it is to win it," AUM coach Eric Newell said after his team was presented with the championship trophy by commissioner Matt Wilson.
Freshman Gia Martin hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, giving AUM an 8-2 lead. Freshman Kathryn Fallen smacked a two-run shot in the second against the runner-ups from Clinton, Mississippi.
As Martin was stepping into the batter's job, Newell called timeout. He asked his third baseman and the three base runners, seniors Kendall Tucker, Morgan Duschell and Abby Krueger, to gather around for a strategy session. Krueger had just walked to load the bases.
"We really needed another big hit," Newell said. "They had just walked the previous batter (Krueger) on four straight pitches. Traditional thinking is, 'Wait until you get a pitch. She is kind of struggling.' But I told Gia I thought she would grove one on the very first pitch. I told her to go get it."
That's what happened, and Newell became emotional as Martin rounded the bases in her home-run trot.
"She is a freshman, it was a big grand slam, and it put the game out of reach at the time," Newell added.
The left-handed hitter from Bowling Green, Kentucky, said she knew an outside pitch would be coming, and she smacked it over the left-center-field fence. It was Martin's first collegiate grand slam.
"We spoke it into existence, it was there, and I swung," Martin smiled. "It was the same outside pitch I had seen the previous at-bat."
Sophomore Alanna Goble was AUM's starting pitcher, giving way to senior winning pitcher Bailie Barnes (15-2) in the fourth. Barnes struck out the side in the fourth and seventh innings and allowed only one hit. She was named the tournament's most outstanding player.
Sixth-seeded Mississippi College (21-20) loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh before Barnes mowed down three hitters in a row to clinch the championship. McCall Lee hit a two-run home run off of Goble in the fourth inning for the Lady Choctaws.
AUM's toughest challenge came Friday from second-seeded Valdosta State, which likely will earn a berth in the NCAA field. The Division II bracket will be announced May 16. The Warhawks won, 5-2, with Barnes winning her 14th game of the season.
The Warhawks would have been strong contenders to win the Gulf South in 2020, but the season was cancelled because of the pandemic. Players were allowed to stay with the team for an extra season under NCAA COVID-19 rules.
"I would say our depth is what made the difference," Newell said. "We had some injuries and different challenges this season. Each person kept stepping up to the challenge Our depth and resiliency were the keys.
"We also had 11 seniors — six traditional seniors and five super seniors. It helped us and gave us a great advantage."